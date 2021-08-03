Insights on the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which multipotent hematopoietic stem cells sourced from peripheral blood cells, bone marrow, or umbilical cord blood are transplanted into the patient. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is commonly used in the treatment of lymphoma (Hodgkin, Non-Hodgkin), leukemia, multiple myeloma, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and osteoporosis. It includes two transplantation sources; 1) autologous, that uses stem cells from the patient's own body, 2) and allogeneic that sources stem cells from a donor's body. According to World Health Organization (WHO), over 50,000 hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures are carried out globally, every year and this number is expected to increase over the years.



Market Dynamics



The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., around 45,360 people were diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, leading to 23,549 fatalities (13,625 men and 9,924 women). According to the same source the condition is more prevalent among men than women. Leukemia accounts for around 3% of all new cancer cases.



