Friendable Announces Corporate Rebranding to Maximize Visibility, Market Position of Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

CAMPBELL, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces the completion of several rebranding initiatives, including an updated corporate look and a new website for its core business and focus, the Fan Pass livestream platform.



View the new websites, messaging and branding at http://www.FanPassLive.com and http://www.Friendable.com

The new branding sets the foundation for Friendable’s next phase of growth. In coming weeks, the Company will kick off several key growth initiatives, and management anticipates its version 2.0 of the Fan Pass livestream platform will soon be available for download on all devices in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

Friendable entered the entertainment and music marketplace in July 2020, and management quickly determined that its Fan Pass platform would become the core of its evolving business strategy. Restrictions during the pandemic increased consumer demand for virtual entertainment, and the Company had the advantage of existing infrastructure and celebrity relationships. These factors enabled Friendable to successfully pivot to “mass market opportunity” in the live music industry as the Fan Pass livestream platform began to gain users and notoriety.

“In the last year, raising awareness of the Fan Pass brand – which launched July 2020 - has been our primary focus. The success of this campaign led to faster-than-expected growth in terms of user sign ups, and we quickly moved to accomplish two ancillary goals: 1. Support the platform through cohesive message, business model and strategy; 2. Adjust the development of version 2.0 to deliver a superior platform to artists and fans,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “Now, clearly communicating who we are and what we do is hugely important as we focus on building a big business in this rapidly growing marketplace and prepare to ramp-up advertising efforts for both artist and fan acquisitions.”

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Stores and Google Play stores in 2014, in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, Top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

