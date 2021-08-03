Global Bipolar Depression Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bipolar Depression - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Bipolar Depression - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Bipolar Depression Epidemiology



The Bipolar Depression epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current Bipolar Depression patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2020, the total diagnosed prevalent case of bipolar depression was 3,552,076 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Bipolar Depression Market Outlook



Currently, antipsychotics are the cornerstone in the treatment of bipolar depression. Although patients with BD spend more time in depression than in mania or hypomania, only four medications, all antipsychotics, have been approved by the US FDA. The olanzapine-fluoxetine combination (OFC) was first approved in 2003; Quetiapine was approved in 2006.

In 2013, lurasidone was approved as a monotherapy and adjunct to ongoing lithium or valproate for bipolar I depression. The fourth, cariprazine, a new second-generation antipsychotic (SGA), was approved in 2019. Cariprazine joins quetiapine as the second SGA that is FDA-approved for both mania and depression, but it has significant advantages in metabolic side effects over quetiapine. Therapies approved in the 7MM include Vraylar (Cariprazine) and Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride), among others.



At present, some companies have initiated clinical trials that investigate new treatment options. Key players such as Intra-Cellular Therapies (Caplyta, also known as Lumateperone), NeuroRx (NRX-100/NRX-101), Sunovion (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma) (SEP-4199), Lundbeck/Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Rexulti/Rxulti, also known as Brexpiprazole), COMPASS Pathways (COMP 360, also known as Psilocybin therapy), Celon Pharma (Falkieri), and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of bipolar depression in the 7MM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Bipolar Depression Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bipolar Depression in 2017

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bipolar Depression in 2030



4. Executive Summary of Bipolar Depression



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Difference between Bipolar and Unipolar Depression

6.3. Classification of BD According to DSM-5

6.4. Signs and symptoms

6.5. Causes

6.6. Risk Factors

6.7. Pathophysiology

6.8. Genetic Findings in BD

6.9. Biomarkers



7. Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder

7.1. Diagnostic criteria for major forms of BD

7.1.1. Diagnosis to rule out thyroid disorders

7.2. Differential Diagnosis

7.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.3.1. Evidence-based guidelines for treating bipolar disorder: Revised third edition recommendations from the British Association for Psychopharmacology Guidelines

7.3.2. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines for the diagnosis of the bipolar disorder



8. Current Treatment Practices of Bipolar Disorder

8.1. Treatment of Bipolar Disorder

8.1.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. The World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry (WFSBP) Guidelines for the Biological Treatment of Bipolar Disorders: Update 2010 on the treatment of acute bipolar depression

8.2.2. The World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry (WFSBP) guidelines for the biological treatment of bipolar disorders: update 2012 on the long-term treatment of the bipolar disorder

8.2.3. The American Psychiatric Association Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Bipolar Disorder

8.2.4. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines for the treatment of the bipolar disorder

8.2.5. Evidence-based guidelines for treating bipolar disorder: Revised third edition recommendations from the British Association for Psychopharmacology

8.2.6. Guideline for the treatment of bipolar disorder by the Japanese Society of Mood Disorders, 2012

8.2.7. International Society for Bipolar Disorders Clinical (ISBD) Recommendations for Antidepressant Use in Bipolar Disorders

8.2.8. The International College of Neuro-psychopharmacology (CINP) Treatment Guidelines for Bipolar Disorder in Adults (CINP-BD-2017)

8.3. Comparison of Bipolar disorder guidelines



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Epidemiology of Bipolar Depression

9.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

9.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

9.3.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

9.3.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

9.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Bipolar Depression



10. The United States



11. EU-5

11.1. Germany

11.2. France

11.3. Italy

11.4. Spain

11.5. The United Kingdom



12. Japan



13. Patient Journey



14. Key Endpoints in Bipolar Depression Clinical Trials



15. Marketed Therapies

15.1. Vraylar (Cariprazine): Allergan (AbbVie)/Gedeon Richter

15.2. Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride): Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)



16. Emerging Therapies

16.1. Caplyta (ITI-007; Lumateperone): Intra-Cellular Therapies

16.2. NRX-100/NRX-101: NeuroRx

16.3. SEP-4199: Sunovion (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

16.4. Rexulti/Rxulti (Brexpiprazole): Lundbeck/Otsuka Pharmaceutical

16.5. Falkieri (Esketamine): Celon Pharma

16.6. COMP 360 (Psilocybin): COMPASS Pathways



17. Bipolar Depression: 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Outlook

17.3. 7MM Market Size

17.3.1. Total Market Size of Bipolar Depression in the 7MM

17.3.2. Market Size of Bipolar Depression by Therapies in the 7MM



18. The United States Market Size

18.1. Total Market Size of Bipolar Depression in the United States

18.2. Market Size of Bipolar Depression by Therapies in the United States



19. EU-5 Market Size

19.1. Germany

19.2. France

19.3. Italy

19.4. Spain

19.5. The United Kingdom



20. Japan



21. Market Access and Reimbursement

21.1. Key HTA decisions for Bipolar Depression

21.2. Patient Access Programs



22. Market Drivers



23. Market Barriers



24. SWOT Analysis



25. Unmet Needs



26. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allergan (AbbVie)/Gedeon Richter

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

Intra-Cellular Therapies

NeuroRx

Sunovion (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

Lundbeck/Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Celon Pharma

COMPASS Pathways

