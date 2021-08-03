New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126790/?utm_source=GNW



The analyst has published strategic report on ’Global Companion Diagnostics Market’. This report explores the current and emerging opportunities in the Companion Diagnostics market. Companion diagnostic aids in identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from a particular therapeutic product. Growing precedence of companion diagnostics over traditional practice of "one-size-fits-all" therapies and accelerating demand for targeted therapy are increasing the adoption of companion diagnostics. However, high cost of developing companion diagnostic test is expected to thwart the market growth.



Significant adoption of companion diagnostics for cancer applications has been observed. Major companies and contract manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roche provide companion diagnostic products for cancer in different countries. Thermo Fisher had launched Oncomine Dx Target Test for the detection of NSCLC. Additionally rising demand of personalized medicine and growing use of biomarkers for cancer diagnosis are expected to boost the demand.



Which Factors are Fuelling Companion Diagnostics Industry Growth?

. Growing precedence of companion diagnostics over traditional practice of "one-size-fits-all" therapies

. Accelerating demand for targeted therapy

. Growing importance of personalized medicine to pave the way for companion diagnostic

. Increasing global burden of cancer

. Increase in scope of application of companion diagnostics



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. High cost of developing companion diagnostic test to impede market growth

. Challenges associated with uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions



Report Scope



Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 is segmented on the basis of Product, Mode, End User and Geography.



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Companion Diagnostics Market by Products & Services:

. Assay, Kit, Software & Service

. Software & Services



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Companion Diagnostics Market by Technology:

. PCR

. ISH

. NGS

. IHC

. Others



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Companion Diagnostics Market by Indication:

. Cardiovascular

. Neurological Diseases

. Cancer

. Infectious Diseases

. Others



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Companion Diagnostics Market by End-User:

. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

. Reference Laboratories

. CROs

. Others



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Companion Diagnostics Market by Region:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. France

. UK

. Italy

. Spain

. Switzerland

. Rest of Europe

. Asia-Pacific

. Japan

. China

. India

. Australia

. Rest of APAC

. LAMEA

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Rest of LAMEA



. Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the Companion Diagnostics industry:

. Roche

. Agilent Technologies

. Qiagen

. Thermo Fisher

. Abbott Laboratories

. Almac Group

. Danaher Corporation

. Illmina

. Biomurieux

. Myriad Genetics

. Sysmex Corporation

. Guardant Health

. Icon

. Abnova Corporation

. Biogenex Laboratories



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 4 regional and 10 key national markets - the report highlights market growth prospects for key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, China, Japan, Australia, and India. The report also highlights growth potential in Latin America as well as Middle East & Africa.

