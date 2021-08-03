Global Brain Training Apps Market (2021 to 2028) - by App Type, User Type and Region

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Training Apps Market, By App Type, By User Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing cases of Alzheimer's, attention deficit disorder, dyslexia or stroke-related vision problems together with the evolvement of digital healthcare are factors driving the growth of the brain training apps market



Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition that causes a range of psychological symptoms, ranging from changes in behavior to hallucinations and delusions. Psychotic symptoms are reasonably well treated by current medications; however, patients are still left with debilitating cognitive impairments, including in their memory.



According to the University of Cambridge, there are no licensed pharmaceutical treatments to improve cognitive functions for people with schizophrenia. However, there is increasing evidence that computer-assisted training and rehabilitation can help people with schizophrenia overcome some of their symptoms, with better outcomes in daily functioning and their lives. Schizophrenia is estimated to cost US$ 18.2 billion per year in total in the U.K., so even small improvements in cognitive functions could help patients make the transition to independent living and working, and could therefore substantially reduce direct and indirect costs, besides improving the wellbeing and health of patients.



For instance, Department of Psychiatry at University of Cambridge developed Wizard, a brain training iPad game app, aimed at improving an individual's episodic memory. The episodic memory is one of the facets of cognitive functioning to be affected in patients with schizophrenia.



Market Opportunity



AR is gaining momentum all across the globe and at every level of education. AR/VR games are successful across the globe, as it is not only an entertainment content but an authentic learning medium too. With AR educational games, a student puts three of his/her senses i.e. sight, sound, and touch. In shaping the future of next-generation, the AR technology is playing a crucial role.



The brain of a child is in developing stage from birth to age five, as it produces millions of neural connections in every second. Therefore, the early years of a child are substantial for growth as their brain has a unique way to process data and grasp a concept. Making learning more interesting for kids, augmented reality is implemented in education and its results are phenomenal. In this technology-driven ecosystem, the interactive AR games can help children to understand the concept at their comfort level. The augmented reality based brain games can be helpful for kids to learn, increase attention, and processing speed. Therefore, integration of augmented reality into brain training apps will offer further growth opportunities for this market.



