Global Coiled Tubing Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Services (Well Intervention, Drilling, Completion), Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Escalating demand for recoverable resources and augmented exploration, production, and completion activities are the key drivers that propel the growth in the coiled tubing services market. CT services are used to enhance both oil and natural gas production; hence, increasing focus on natural gas production is another main driver for the CT services to grow.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and power generation industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the oil & gas industry and has negatively influenced the exploration and production activities in the industry.



High spending in global upstream and operational activities have begun to rise from the NOCs and the integrated oil companies. For instance, in February 2021, Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announced a joint venture that will combine Baker Hughes’s Subsea Drilling Systems business and MHWirth AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akastor ASA. The joint venture company will offer a broader portfolio of offshore drilling equipment.



