Global Ridesharing Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), Vehicle Type (ICE, CNG, EV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Additionally, increasing demand among youngsters and better consumer experience will drive the ridesharing Market value in the near future.



Among the Business Model in the Ridesharing Market (Peer to Peer or P2P, Business to Business or B2B and Business to Customer or B2C), Business to Business (B2B) is globally popular and largest type because the demand of ridesharing in organizations is high and is growing fast and is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period. Also, P2P is expected to grow faster in future as the popularity to hire private vehicles for extra income is growing.



Among the Vehicle Type of the Ridesharing Market (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles and Electric Vehicle), ICE vehicles hold large share and dominates ridesharing industry globally but is expected to show slow and sustained growth in the forecast period due to the rising demand of green and renewable fuels. Also, the rising demand of eco-friendly and sustainable transportation will be driving the demand of EV in ridesharing in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising urbanization, increasing internet penetration and increasing smartphone proliferation in the region are expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Also, rising pollution and petrol prize in Asian countries will drive the demand of ridesharing industry in the region.



