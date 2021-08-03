Burn Market Report 2021 - Focus on United States, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Burn - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Burn and the historical and forecasted Burn market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Burn market report provides an overview of Burn, applications of Burn as well as its PEST Analysis. Additionally, the report provides insight on the Burn market share of the individual Burn, current and forecasted Burn market size from 2018 to 2026 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights:

Burn: Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Increase in the number of burn cases

Surge in the number of clinical studies

Market Barriers

High cost surgical procedures

Risk associated with procedures

Competitive Analysis



This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of Burn, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on its type.

List of Companies

Kerecis

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Integra LifeSciences

mediwound

Smith & Nephew

PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics

Avita Medical

Burn: Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Skin Graft

Allograft

Xenograft

Tissue-engineered skin

Dermal regeneration template

Others

