Global construction repair composites market size to cross USD 586 million by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts and seasoned forecasters, global construction repair composites market size was worth USD 301 million in 2020 and is slated to register a CAGR of 10% over 2021-2027, subsequently attaining a valuation of USD 586.56 million by the forecast period end.

Furthermore, the research fragments the market into several segments based on product type, resin type, fiber type, application ambit, and regional landscape to pinpoint lucrative investment opportunities available during the assessment period. Moreover, it elaborates on the competitive arena by explicating business profiles, strategies, financials, and recent developments pertaining to the major players in this domain.

Accelerating number of construction repair projects across emerging nations such as India and China along with rapid urbanization and expanding population are driving the market growth. Moreover, frequent product launches and innovations by leading industry players are stimulating the market outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3991216/

Further, development of low-cost basalt, carbon, and glass fibers will help to bring down the cost of composites in the coming years, giving rise to new opportunities for businesses functioning in worldwide construction repair composites business sphere.

For the record, construction repair composites are extensively used for repairs in offices, schools, hospitals, and other non-residential establishments. These materials are highly preferred due to advantages such as strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness.

Elaborating on the negatives, volatile fiber prices and issues faced with recyclability are likely to impede market development during the forecast timeframe.

Market segmentation summary:

Based on fiber type, the market is fragmented into glass, carbon, and other segments. By resin type, the industry fragmentation comprises epoxy, vinyl ester, and other resins. Moving to product type, the business vertical is split into textile, rebar, plate, adhesive, and mesh. With respect to the application spectrum, the industry is arrayed into bridge, residential, water structure, commercial and others.

Regional scope:

Key regional contributors to the global construction repair composites industry growth are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Among these, Europe currently accounts for a major portion of the industry share on the back of expanding construction industry and rapid urbanization across the region.

Meanwhile, North America is also expected to emerge as a lucrative during the forecast period owing to surging demand of construction composites in water and industrial structures throughout the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-construction-repair-composites-market-size-research

Global Construction Repair Composites Market, By Fiber Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Glass

Carbon

Others





Global Construction Repair Composites Market, By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others





Global Construction Repair Composites Market, By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Textile

Rebar

Plate

Adhesive

Mesh





Global Construction Repair Composites Market, By Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Bridge

Residential

Water Structure

Commercial

Others

Global Construction Repair Composites Market, By Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

ROE





Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Construction Repair Composites Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fibrolux GmbH

Hughes Brothers Inc.

Fiberon LLC

Schöck Bauteile GmbH

Strongwell Corp.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (AERT) Inc.

Trex Company Inc.

Exel Composites Oyj

Diversified Structural Composites (Exel Composites Group)

Jamco Corp.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

UPM Biocomposites (UPM-Kymmene Oyj)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Construction Repair Composites Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Construction Repair Composites Market, by Fiber Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Construction Repair Composites Market, by Resin Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Construction Repair Composites Market, by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Construction Repair Composites Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Dynamics

3.1. Construction Repair Composites Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid growth of construction sector

3.1.1.2. Increasing urbanization

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Recyclability issues

3.1.2.2. Fluctuating fiber prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Development of low-cost glass, carbon and basalt fibers

Chapter 4. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Construction Repair Composites Market, by Fiber Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Construction Repair Composites Market by Fiber Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fiber Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Construction Repair Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Glass

5.4.2. Carbon

5.4.3. Other

Chapter 6. Global Construction Repair Composites Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Construction Repair Composites Market by Resin Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Construction Repair Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Vinyl Ester

6.4.2. Epoxy

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Construction Repair Composites Market, by Product Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Construction Repair Composites Market by product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Construction Repair Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Textile

7.4.2. Plate

7.4.3. Rebar

7.4.4. Mesh

7.4.5. Adhesive

Chapter 8. Global Construction Repair Composites Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Construction Repair Composites Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Construction Repair Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Construction Repair Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Residential

8.4.2. Commercial

8.4.3. Bridge

8.4.4. Water Structure

8.4.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Construction Repair Composites Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Construction Composites Market Size, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Global Construction Composites Market size is forecast to exceed USD 65 billion; according to a new research report. Extensive construction activities due to the increasing per capita income and the improving living standards are boosting the construction expenditure in the developing nations, which has been subsequently driving the construction composite market in the recent years. For instance, in China the expansion project of Beijing airport that is expected to be completed by 2025 will surely surpass Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport in total square miles, cost, and plane & passenger capacity. Similarly, in India Versova-Bandra sea link project has been approved. The bridge will be located about 900-1,800m from the coast of Mumbai, the stretch is approximately 17.7km, linking Versova and Bandra. Several other ongoing and future construction projects would increase the product demand directly propelling the construction composite market by 2025.

Stringent government regulations restricting the composite applications and high price of the product may prove to be a barrier in the advancement of the reinforced material market. Also, deficit of product knowledge may turn out to be an obstacle for the construction composite market. Nevertheless, growing construction operations and the lightweight and high tensile strength properties would strongly enhance the reinforced material market in the near future.

Global Construction Sealants Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Construction Sealants Market to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2027. Global Construction Sealants Market is valued at approximately USD 9.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Silicone sealants are used in the building and construction sector for caulking cracks, sealing glass windows in structures, sealing gaps or cracks around windows, door frames, baseboards, walls, and molding, glazing joints, curtain wall construction, swimming pools, kitchen, and bathroom glazing. Silicone sealants are becoming more widely used as the building and construction industry grows. Processors employ silicon sealants to generate strong adhesive bonding that are resistant to moisture, chemicals, and weathering, in addition to the silicon sealants intended for the construction industry. Silicone sealants that are resistant to water are great for fixing locations all throughout the house.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.