Global Mosquito Repellent Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Creams and Oil, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Mosquito repellent is a type of chemical substance that is applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to avoid mosquito bites. These are generally available in the form of aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids. Mosquito repellent products help in preventing mosquito bites, thereby avoiding skin eruptions and rashes.



Availability of various mosquito repellents including coils, vaporizing mats, aerosols and insecticide-impregnated curtains supported by burgeoning demand arising for creams and oil that are applied to exposed skin or clothing to protect against mosquito, sandfly and tick bites, has been estimated to accelerate the mosquito repellents market growth in future.



Moreover, changing climatic conditions, such as rainfall patterns, temperature and humidity, affect the number and survival rate of mosquitoes and some other vectors coupled with growing number of cases related to diseases including Dengue, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, among others will be boosting the market for mosquito repellents during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region dominates the mosquito repellent market. Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high population density and prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia. The Asia Pacific region also has numerous OEM and SME firms engaged in production of mosquito repellents which are supplied to the market at a cheaper rate than branded products. Malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis are the most common mosquito-borne diseases in these countries. Increasing consumer awareness related to mosquito repellents is also aiding the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region.



Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increased demand for mosquito repellent products. Numerous market players, coupled with local governments and NGOs, have contributed to enhancing the level of awareness among people residing in rural and urban areas against numerous water- and air-borne infections. The impact of this surging awareness is anticipated to stimulate the demand for mosquito repellents, across the region, owing to improved penetration levels. People in this region are preferring products that do not have chemical ingredients, leading to increasing demand for natural/organic mosquito repellents.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses Global Mosquito Repellent Market By Value.



• The report analyses Global Mosquito Repellent Market By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Others.)



• The report further assesses the Global Mosquito Repellent Market By Distribution Channel (Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores and Online.)



• The Global Mosquito Repellent Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA) and By Country (US, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations and SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Godrej, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Dabur, Jyothy Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans, and Quantum Health.



Key Target Audience



• Mosquito Repellent Companies



• Mosquito Repellent Ingredient Manufacturers



• Government and Research Organisations



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

