GLOBAL COUGH SYRUP MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Coughing is primarily caused by respiratory problems like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic lung infections, pulmonary disease, and lung cancer.Cough syrups suppress and loosen mucus present in the airways, clear the congestion and make breathing easier.



They also help with allergic symptoms such as runny nose, throat irritation, watery eyes, and sneezing. Besides, certain combination cough syrups relieve coughs caused due to bronchitis, common cold, and numerous other breathing illnesses.

With fast-paced urbanization, in addition to the rising energy consumption globally, the level of indoor and outdoor air pollution generated from industrial and motor vehicle emissions continues to augment rapidly.As a result, there is a considerable rise in the prevalence of respiratory symptoms, including coughing, decreased pulmonary function, and wheezing.



Moreover, exposure to particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and tobacco smoke has an adverse influence on the development of respiratory conditions, significantly associated with wheeze and cough. The main disease concerns are asthma, respiratory tract infections, rhinosinusitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cough syrup market growth is evaluated through the analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to lead as well as dominate the global market owing to factors such as the increasing incidence of lung-related problems, the influence of various environmental, economic, and social aspects on the region’s respiratory health, and the growing rates of air pollution.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies with larger portfolios and undifferentiated products create extensive competition within the global cough syrup market.Furthermore, major firms possess a strong geographical presence worldwide and also provide a diversified product range.



Hence, the competitive rivalry is set to be high in the global market. Key enterprises operating in the market are Proctor & Gamble Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ACELLA PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

3. ASTRAZENECA PLC

4. CIPLA LIMITED

5. DABUR INDIA LTD

6. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

7. GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

8. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

9. MERCK KGAA

10. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

11. PFIZER INC

12. PROCTOR & GAMBLE CO (P&G)

13. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

14. SANOFI SA

15. THE HIMALAYA DRUG COMPANY

