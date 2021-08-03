Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The actinic keratosis (AK) treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2029.

Squamous cell carcinoma is a kind of cancer and early treatment reduces the risk to life. Threat related with untreated actinic keratosis is 20% higher than treated actinic keratosis. Hence, it is advisable to treat early to avoid progression of actinic keratosis and eventually squamous carcinoma.



Lack of Awareness is A Key Restraining Factor



Factors such as global warming, depletion of ozone layer, increasing number of cancer cases, chronic skin diseases and problems, sedentary lifestyle are the key factors that are rising the prevalence of this is condition and therefore, the market for AK treatment.

Whereas, lack of awareness related to actinic keratosis, is a major setback in the treatment of AK. Therefore, it becomes very essential to create awareness of AK and benefits of early treatment of AK so as to reduce the chances of progressing to a malignant stage.



Diagnosis Delayed Due To Pandemic



Due to COVID-19 there will be significant impact on global actinic keratosis market. Lockdowns, quarantines, social distancing, disturbed supply chain, constraints on travelling has been impacting routines and non essential services. People have been delaying visiting physicians and diagnostic centre unless it is for emergency.

Similarly, healthcare institutions as filled with covid 19 patients have not been encouraging other patients to visit hospitals for non critical cases. This has significantly delayed the diagnosis and therefore, the treatment. All the more in the case of AK initial symptoms are not very severe to rush for emergency diagnosis. This has delayed the diagnosis of AK.



North America Leading the AK treatment Market



North America is leading followed by Europe which is expected to grow comparatively at a higher rate. The reasons for growth of AK treatment market in North American and European actinic keratosis market are advanced healthcare infrastructure, awareness among people related to the disease and its treatment, high income, favourable regulatory framework and reimbursements.



Key Market Players

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle Skin Health Company

Biofrontera AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Leo Pharma A/S

Almirall LLC

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

