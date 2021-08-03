The global cosmetic dyes market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COSMETIC DYES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126758/?utm_source=GNW
Cosmetics enhance the overall physical appearance and define features.Color cosmetics are said to improve the mental well-being of consumers, boosting their self-confidence.
Cosmetic dyes are an essential component of cosmetics since they add colors.
The government policies, education, and the changing mindset have resulted in an increased women’s workforce.The increasing number of women in white-collar jobs and their rising inclination towards sophistication are beneficial to market growth.
Women entering the workforce emphasize personal appearance.At the same time, they are becoming more aware of the quality of different types of cosmetic products available in the market.
Such factors influence their decision to buy high quality cosmetic products, contributing to the global market growth. At the same time, the rising awareness about the side effects of chemicals in cosmetics and strict regulations and laws hinder the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global cosmetic dyes market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, with rising disposable income and purchasing power.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The moderately low competition is attributed to a moderate firm concentration ratio.This is because the firms are concentrated in different countries like India and the United States.
Some prominent market players include Chromatech Incorporated, Dystar Group, Clariant, Vivify Specialty Ingredient, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ARLEX CHEMI PVT LTD
2. BASF
3. CHROMATECH INCORPORATED
4. CLARIANT
5. DAYGLO COLOR CORPORATION
6. DYSTAR GROUP
7. KOEL COLOURS PVT LTD
8. KOLORJET CHEMICALS PVT LTD
9. LANXESS
10. MERCK GROUP
11. NEELIKON FOOD DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED
12. ORGANIC DYES AND PIGMENTS LLC
13. PYLAM PRODUCTS COMPANY INC
14. SENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIES
15. VIVIFY SPECIALITY INGREDIENTS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126758/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
The global cosmetic dyes market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period, 2021-2028
The rising disposable income, inclusive make-up colors, changing lifestyles, social media influence, and the increasing working women population propel market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COSMETIC DYES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126758/?utm_source=GNW