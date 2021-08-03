The global cosmetic dyes market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COSMETIC DYES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126758/?utm_source=GNW

Cosmetics enhance the overall physical appearance and define features.Color cosmetics are said to improve the mental well-being of consumers, boosting their self-confidence.



Cosmetic dyes are an essential component of cosmetics since they add colors.

The government policies, education, and the changing mindset have resulted in an increased women’s workforce.The increasing number of women in white-collar jobs and their rising inclination towards sophistication are beneficial to market growth.



Women entering the workforce emphasize personal appearance.At the same time, they are becoming more aware of the quality of different types of cosmetic products available in the market.



Such factors influence their decision to buy high quality cosmetic products, contributing to the global market growth. At the same time, the rising awareness about the side effects of chemicals in cosmetics and strict regulations and laws hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cosmetic dyes market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, with rising disposable income and purchasing power.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The moderately low competition is attributed to a moderate firm concentration ratio.This is because the firms are concentrated in different countries like India and the United States.



Some prominent market players include Chromatech Incorporated, Dystar Group, Clariant, Vivify Specialty Ingredient, etc.



