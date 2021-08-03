New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CARTILAGE DEGENERATION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126743/?utm_source=GNW





Cartilage is a smooth, connective tissue cushioning the meeting area of joints and bones.Cartilage degeneration can lead to chronic inflammation in the joints.



The risk factors for cartilage denegation are accidental injury, weight, aging, sports injuries, or trauma to joints like knees or hips, among others.Cartilage regeneration is used to restore damaged cartilage.



Some of these procedures include arthroscopy, autologous chondrocyte implantation, microfracture, and matrix-induced autologous chondrocyte implantation.

Players and athletes frequently suffer due to injuries during sports activities.These injuries have substantial potential to damage ligaments and cartilage.



Therefore, an increasing number of sports injuries among players is expected to drive the growth of the cartilage degeneration market over the forecasting period.As per a study published by Stanford Children’s Health in 2020, an estimated 30 million children, as well as teenagers, participate in sports-related activities annually in the United States.



Furthermore, according to the approximations issued by the institution, organized sports observe nearly 3.5 million injuries per year in the country.



The global cartilage degeneration market growth assessment entails the evaluation of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years owing to the increased expenditure on public health care systems, the rising acceptance of sports activities among the younger generation, and the augmenting geriatric populace.



The competition among the tier 1 companies and tier 2 and tier 3 companies is on the rise within the global cartilage degeneration market.The threat of rivalry is also high among market participants in their respective segments.



Moreover, vendors differentiate their products on the basis of cost, quality, and application.

Leading companies operating in the market are Smith & Nephew PLC, DePuy Synthes Companies, Arthrex Inc, Stryker Corporation, etc.



