New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807634/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Smart fleet solutions are a fully integrated system utilized in automobiles for effective maintenance plans.Smart fleet management improves vehicle budget, fuel management, driver management, vehicle maintenance, and safety, in addition to vehicle telematics of marine, aircraft, light commercial vehicle (cars, and minivans, among others), heavy commercial vehicle (trucks, trailers, tankers, buses, and others), and railway.



Furthermore, it also benefits businesses relying on the transportation of goods and services with greater efficacy and productivity.

The increasing concerns of vehicle safety, security, and emission have significantly influenced the transportation sector.Governments of numerous developed countries are acknowledging them and subsequently introducing safety programs as well as strict norms.



For instance, the United States government initiated a ‘National Safety Program’ for its General Services Administration (GSA) fleet.It also announced a strategic plan to develop Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) over five years.



Hence, these active initiatives are set to promote the adoption of smart technologies in the avenue of fleet management.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global smart fleet management market growth assessment entails the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to lead and dominate the global market during the forecasted period.



The regional market’s growth is attributed to factors like the increasing demand for smart transportation, the augmenting e-commerce sector, and the rising concerns over the safety of vehicles and drivers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The smart fleet management market is characterized by the augmenting presence of original equipment manufacturers, the increased fragmentation, reduced product differentiation levels, and plummeting hardware and connectivity costs.Although the general industry outlook is positive, numerous developing markets for fleet solutions are yet to be captured by market incumbents.



Hence, the industrial rivalry is moderate and anticipated to increase over the upcoming years.

Some of the top companies operating in the market are I.D. Systems, Sierra Wireless Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CISCO SYSTEMS INC

2. CONTINENTAL AG

3. DENSO CORPORATION

4. I.D. SYSTEMS INC (POWERFLEET INC)

5. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

6. OMNITRACS LLC

7. ORBCOMM INC

8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

9. SIEMENS AG

10. SIERRA WIRELESS INC

11. TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

12. ZONAR SYSTEMS INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________