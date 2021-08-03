Philippines Telecommunications Customer Experience Report 2021: Explore the CX Offered by Converge, Globe Telecom, Sky, Smart Communications, and Sun Cellular

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Telecommunications Customer Experience Management Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines continues to capitalize on the growing number of telecommunications users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on various telecommunications services and products for personal and business uses.
This Customer Experience Management (CEM) study for the Philippines telecommunications sector explores the customer experience offered by telecommunications providers Converge, Globe Telecom, Sky, Smart Communications, and Sun Cellular. The research focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior and preferences throughout the three stages of their telecommunications service provider journey.
Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer's experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across functions, products and services, and various touchpoints. The analyst evaluates the customer experiences of the telecommunications sector in the Philippines, examining the critical factors influencing customer behavior throughout three stages of consumer decision-making: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.
The research service utilizes the proprietary Customer Experience Index (CEI) and the widely used Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology to understand the dynamics of the interactions between customers and their telecommunications providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
- The Analyst's Research Approach
- The Analyst's Research Approach - Step-by-step Overview
- Overview of Research Process
- Sampling Methodology
- Data Collection Quality Process
- Sample Distribution - Primary Telcos
- Sample Demographics - Respondents' Age and Gender
- Sample Demographics - Main Products/Services Purchased
- The Analyst's Customer Experience Index (CEI)
2. Executive Summary
- Customer Experience Management in the Philippines Telecommunications Sector in 2021 - Overview
- Customer Experience - Definition
- Factors in Choosing Primary Telco
- Reason for Discontinuing Service with Primary Telco
- Preferred Channel in Consumer Decision-Making in the Telecommunications Sector
- Degree of Channel Integration
- Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Telco
- Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint
- CEI Score by Primary Telco - Overall Experience
- Net Promoter Score
- Customer Loyalty Rewards
3. CEM Study - Philippines Telecommunications Sector 2021
- Service Discontinuation
- Service Discontinuation Rate among Primary Telco
- Most Used Channels for Telecommunication Products/Services
- Preferred Channels for Telecommunication Products/Services
- Customer Priority Experience Matrix
- Customer Frequency Experience Matrix
- Degree of Channel Integration
- Prioritizing Superior Customer Experience and Living up to Sales Promises
- Customer Loyalty Rewards
- Proactive Behavior of Telcos
- Customer Experience by Channel/Touchpoint
4. Understanding Behavior Across the Life Cycle - Pre-purchase, Purchase, Post-purchase
- Factors for Choosing Primary Telco
- Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Telco
- Channels Used in the Pre-purchase Stage
- Channels Used for Pre-purchase Inquiries
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Pre-purchase Stage
- Customer Experience Evaluation in the Pre-purchase Stage by Channel
- Channels Used in the Purchase Stage
- Preferred Channels in the Purchase Stage
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Purchase Stage
- Degree of Satisfaction - Online Platform
- Degree of Satisfaction - Store/Center
- Degree of Satisfaction - Dealer/Kiosk
- Degree of Satisfaction - Mobile Application and Call Center
- Degree of Satisfaction - Outside Sales Agent and Sales Engineer/ Technician/Installer
- Degree of Satisfaction - Real-time Messaging and Chatbot
- Channels Used in the Post-purchase Stage
- Revisited Channels for Post-purchase Inquiries
- Channels Used for Post-purchase Inquiries
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Post-purchase Stage
- Customer Experience Evaluation in the Post-purchase Stage by Channel
5. CEI Analysis
- Customer Loyalty and Recommendation
- CEI Score for Overall Experience
- Overall CEI Score by Primary Telco
- CEI Score for In-store Channels
- CEI Score for Online Channels
- CEI Score for Mobile Application
- CEI Score for Contact Center
- CEI Score for Dealer/Kiosk
- Net Promoter Score
6. The Analyst's Customer Experience Solutions
- Why Choose the Analyst
- Customer Experience - Definition
- Integrating Process, People, and Infrastructure
- The Analyst's Customer Experience Maturity Model
- A 5-step Strategic Approach
7. List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Converge
- Globe Telecom
- Sky
- Smart Communications
- Sun Cellular
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj8jaa