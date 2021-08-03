Philippines Telecommunications Customer Experience Report 2021: Explore the CX Offered by Converge, Globe Telecom, Sky, Smart Communications, and Sun Cellular

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Telecommunications Customer Experience Management Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines continues to capitalize on the growing number of telecommunications users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on various telecommunications services and products for personal and business uses.

This Customer Experience Management (CEM) study for the Philippines telecommunications sector explores the customer experience offered by telecommunications providers Converge, Globe Telecom, Sky, Smart Communications, and Sun Cellular. The research focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior and preferences throughout the three stages of their telecommunications service provider journey.

Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer's experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across functions, products and services, and various touchpoints. The analyst evaluates the customer experiences of the telecommunications sector in the Philippines, examining the critical factors influencing customer behavior throughout three stages of consumer decision-making: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.

The research service utilizes the proprietary Customer Experience Index (CEI) and the widely used Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology to understand the dynamics of the interactions between customers and their telecommunications providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

The Analyst's Research Approach

The Analyst's Research Approach - Step-by-step Overview

Overview of Research Process

Sampling Methodology

Data Collection Quality Process

Sample Distribution - Primary Telcos

Sample Demographics - Respondents' Age and Gender

Sample Demographics - Main Products/Services Purchased

The Analyst's Customer Experience Index (CEI)

2. Executive Summary

Customer Experience Management in the Philippines Telecommunications Sector in 2021 - Overview

Customer Experience - Definition

Factors in Choosing Primary Telco

Reason for Discontinuing Service with Primary Telco

Preferred Channel in Consumer Decision-Making in the Telecommunications Sector

Degree of Channel Integration

Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Telco

Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint

CEI Score by Primary Telco - Overall Experience

Net Promoter Score

Customer Loyalty Rewards

3. CEM Study - Philippines Telecommunications Sector 2021

Service Discontinuation

Service Discontinuation Rate among Primary Telco

Most Used Channels for Telecommunication Products/Services

Preferred Channels for Telecommunication Products/Services

Customer Priority Experience Matrix

Customer Frequency Experience Matrix

Degree of Channel Integration

Prioritizing Superior Customer Experience and Living up to Sales Promises

Customer Loyalty Rewards

Proactive Behavior of Telcos

Customer Experience by Channel/Touchpoint

4. Understanding Behavior Across the Life Cycle - Pre-purchase, Purchase, Post-purchase

Factors for Choosing Primary Telco

Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Telco

Channels Used in the Pre-purchase Stage

Channels Used for Pre-purchase Inquiries

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Pre-purchase Stage

Customer Experience Evaluation in the Pre-purchase Stage by Channel

Channels Used in the Purchase Stage

Preferred Channels in the Purchase Stage

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Purchase Stage

Degree of Satisfaction - Online Platform

Degree of Satisfaction - Store/Center

Degree of Satisfaction - Dealer/Kiosk

Degree of Satisfaction - Mobile Application and Call Center

Degree of Satisfaction - Outside Sales Agent and Sales Engineer/ Technician/Installer

Degree of Satisfaction - Real-time Messaging and Chatbot

Channels Used in the Post-purchase Stage

Revisited Channels for Post-purchase Inquiries

Channels Used for Post-purchase Inquiries

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Post-purchase Stage

Customer Experience Evaluation in the Post-purchase Stage by Channel

5. CEI Analysis

Customer Loyalty and Recommendation

CEI Score for Overall Experience

Overall CEI Score by Primary Telco

CEI Score for In-store Channels

CEI Score for Online Channels

CEI Score for Mobile Application

CEI Score for Contact Center

CEI Score for Dealer/Kiosk

Net Promoter Score

6. The Analyst's Customer Experience Solutions

Why Choose the Analyst

Customer Experience - Definition

Integrating Process, People, and Infrastructure

The Analyst's Customer Experience Maturity Model

A 5-step Strategic Approach

7. List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Converge

Globe Telecom

Sky

Smart Communications

Sun Cellular

