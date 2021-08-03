The global nasal spray market growth is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758928/?utm_source=GNW

Nasal sprays are used to treat allergies, sinus infections, and congestion.There is an increasing number of allergy cases in western countries.



Also, as per the World Allergy Organization, more than 400 million have allergic rhinitis (AR) across the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic, due to its contagious nature, has sped up vaccination trials across the globe.The nasal route is evaluated to have significant potential for vaccination, given the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.



Also, nasal delivery has several benefits over the traditional approaches to vaccine administration, such as ease of administration without needles.As a result, several companies are manufacturing nasal spray vaccines.



In an independent clinical trial, Amcyte Pharma’s Nasitrol nasal spray was found to be effective in reducing COVID-19 infections among ICU (Intensive Care Unit) staff.Such factors facilitate growth.



However, the risks associated with the overuse of nasal sprays hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global nasal spray market growth assessment includes the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the dominating region in terms of revenue share, accredited to breathing problems in the region caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry in the market is characterized by companies offering unique products and thereby harboring a major share in that specific target products. GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, etc., are among the key companies in the market.



