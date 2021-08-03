PureGold Declares Commercial Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the PureGold Mine, effective August 1, 2021.



Following a successful commissioning period, the PureGold mine, milling facilities, and other critical systems are now all operating in line with or rapidly approaching design capacity of 800 tonnes of ore per day on a sustainable basis.

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO of PureGold, commented, “Commercial production is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of a very exciting growth phase for the Company. By combining stable gold production with the high-grade exploration potential that makes the PureGold Mine so unique, we are making significant progress toward our goal of unlocking the full potential of the PureGold Mine and becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer.”

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Donner, P. Eng., Vice President, Operations is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approve of the written disclosure of same.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a growth company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Canada. Our objective is pure and simple. To develop a highly-profitable long life gold mining company, becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer. Our plan is very disciplined, very methodical and financially sound. To expand organically, and develop PureGold’s multi-million ounce high-grade gold asset incrementally, step-by-step, using a phased mining development plan to deliver maximum return.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

For further information, see the technical report titled “Madsen Gold Project Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Madsen Deposit Red Lake, Ontario, Canada” with an effective date of February 5, 2019, and dated July 5, 2019 (the “Feasibility Study”), for further information please see www.puregoldmining.ca or under the Company’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com







