Insights on the Li-ion Battery Materials Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Cathode Materials, Anode Materials, Electrolytes, Separators, Binders, and Adhesives & Sealants

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Li-ion Battery Materials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study quantifies the consumption of key lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials and focuses on gauging the impact that key market developments, like the advancements in battery chemistries, the rapid increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales, an ever-tightening regulatory scenario, and a shift in consumer preferences towards EVs, etc., are expected to have on the demand for individual materials between 2020 and 2027.
The study (an update of the publisher's study on Li-ion battery materials, published in 2020) quantifies the consumption of key material types, namely cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, separators, binders, and adhesives & sealants. On the basis of applications, the study analyses the demand for battery materials from applications such as EVs, industrial and energy storage systems (ESS), consumer electronics, and others (medical & healthcare devices and portable tools).
The study quantifies the consumption of each of these material types on the basis of a robust methodology comprising an analysis of total Li-ion battery production, EV production volumes, uptake of the considered materials, and supply of those materials.
After having registered a lackluster growth in 2019, the global EV sales registered a sharp surge (+35% y-o-y) in 2020. The global EV sales (BEVs and PHEVs) nearly quadrupled between 2016 and 2020. The global EV sales volume was estimated at nearly 3.1 Mn units for 2020. This is despite the raging pandemic, ensuing containment measures, and supply disruptions, and in sharp contrast with the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales that plummeted by 14% in 2020.
As the demand gathers momentum and as more and more large global-scale battery facilities come online, production costs and average price are expected to register further declines, thereby inching closer to the coveted tipping point, where the gap between ICE vehicles and EVs disappears.
On the flip-side, while the global EV sales have been registering a robust growth, especially for the last 3 to 5 years, the bulk of the sales volume has been concentrated in the United States, China, and Western Europe. However, EVs currently available in countries such as India and Brazil are priced significantly higher than conventional mass-market ICE vehicles.
Furthermore, the lack of a well-developed network of charging infrastructure in these regions is likely to continue to compound the impediments associated with the mass adoption of EVs, at least over the short term.
The continued push towards longer-range vehicles (and hence higher energy density batteries) entails a shift towards technologies based on higher nickel content cathode chemistry, partial replacement of graphite with silicon composites in anodes, the incorporation of functional additives in electrolytes, and increasing demand for thinner, high thermal resistance separators.
While battery manufacturers are focusing on increasing capacity and reducing costs, a disruption in the supply of any of these crucial chemicals results in sky-rocketing prices and availability concerns, thereby disrupting the entire value chain. This is exacerbated by other diverse concerns ranging from ethical sourcing (artisanal or small-scale subsistence mining, child labor) to political instability in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-the single largest supplier of cobalt.
Accordingly, incumbents across the value chain, especially in Europe, are increasingly mandating the ethical sourcing of raw materials, reducing the use of critical materials, and developing processes and infrastructure for the recycling and end-of-life management for Li-ion batteries.
The publisher's analysis indicates that the global battery materials market is slated to register a robust double-digit growth of about 15.6% in terms of revenue between 2020 and 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top three Strategic Imperatives on the Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Li-ion Battery Materials Market - Scope of Analysis
- Li-ion Battery Materials Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview and Scope
- Li-ion Batteries - Cost Composition
- Market Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Drivers for Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Restraints for Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Challenges and/or Opportunities for Material Suppliers
- Drivers and Restraints - Impact Assessment
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast by Material Type - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Battery Technology and Materials Evolution Timeline
- Applications Overview
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Attractiveness Analysis by Application - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Attractiveness Analysis by Region - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
3. Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Value Chain Analysis - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Overview
- List of Material Suppliers by Type
- List of Material Suppliers and Battery Manufacturers
- Revenue Share - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Competitive Environment - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cathode Materials
- Characteristics and Overview - Cathode Materials
- Characteristics Comparison - Cathode Materials
- Specifications Comparison - Cathode Materials
- Material Selection Criteria for Applications - Cathode Materials
- Key Features - Cathode Materials
- Presence in Applications - Cathode Materials
- Trends - Cathode Materials
- Key Growth Metrics for Cathode Materials
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Cathode Materials
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Cathode Materials
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Cathode Materials
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Cathode Materials
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Cathode Materials
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Cathode Materials
- Attractiveness Analysis by Chemistry - Cathode Materials
- Competitive Environment - Cathode Materials
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Anode Materials
- Characteristics and Overview - Anode Materials
- Characteristics Comparison - Anode Materials
- Trends - Anode Materials
- Key Growth Metrics for Anode Materials
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Anode Materials
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Anode Materials
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Anode Materials
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion - Anode Materials
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Anode Materials
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Anode Materials
- Attractiveness Analysis by Chemistry - Anode Materials
- Competitive Environment - Anode Materials
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electrolytes
- Characteristics and Overview - Electrolytes
- Materials Overview - Electrolytes
- Lithium Salts - Properties Comparison: Electrolytes
- Noteworthy Developments - Electrolytes
- Trends - Electrolytes
- Key Growth Metrics for Electrolytes
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Electrolytes
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Electrolytes
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Electrolytes
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Electrolytes
- Competitive Environment - Electrolytes
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Separators
- Characteristics and Overview - Separators
- Key Parameters - Separators
- Wet and Dry Process Separators Comparison - Separators
- Wet Process and Dry Process Flow - Separators
- Trends - Separators
- Key Growth Metrics for Separators
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Separators
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Separators
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Separators
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Separators
- Volume Forecast by Process - Separators
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Process - Separators
- Attractiveness Analysis by Process - Separators
- Competitive Environment - Separators
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Binders
- Characteristics and Overview - Binders
- Definition and Characteristics - Binders
- Materials and Composition - Binders
- Cathode Binders - PVDF
- Anode Binders - SBR/CMC
- Binder Materials - Trends
- Key Growth Metrics for Binders
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Binders
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Binders
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Binders
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Binders
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Binders
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Binders
- Volume Forecast by Application - Binders
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application - Binders
- Competitive Environment - Binders
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Adhesives & Sealants
- Characteristics and Overview - Adhesives & Sealants
- Key Growth Metrics for Adhesives & Sealants
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Adhesives & Sealants
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Adhesives & Sealants
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Adhesives & Sealants
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Adhesives & Sealants
- Volume Forecast by Application - Adhesives & Sealants
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application - Adhesives & Sealants
- Attractiveness Analysis by Application - Adhesives & Sealants
- Competitive Environment - Adhesives & Sealants
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Li-ion Battery Materials Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Higher Performance Functional Battery Materials
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strengthening Supply and Footprint, Especially in Europe
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborative Approach to Strengthen Material Supply
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Recycling and End-of-life Management
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zefrq