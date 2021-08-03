New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proteomics Market – Analysis By Component (Instruments, Reagents, Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Others), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126600/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, high costs associated with components and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Conversely, lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the proteomics market growth. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026. However, the market is constrained by strict regulatory norms and the high cost of the instruments.



In the human body, proteins play an essential role in the biological activities and hence the measurement of its expression levels in healthy and diseased individuals should uncover novel scientific insights. Although proteomics markets has been in existence for more than 25 years with initially immunoassay and ELISA market and later mass spec technologies that help stabilize ions and currently the proteomics high-plex market that are in initial stages but expected to see major expansion. The growing prominence of nano proteomics, development of personalized proteomics for precision health, and the high growth opportunities in emerging countries are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players.



North America held the largest market share of nearly 50.32% of the total proteomics market in 2020, due to increase in popularity and adoption of personalized medicines and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. Growth is also attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is also supporting the growth of this market.



• The report presents the analysis of Proteomics market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Proteomics Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Proteomics Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents, Services).



• The report analyses the Proteomics Market by Application (Clinical Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Others).



• The report analyses the Proteomics Market End User (Hospitals, Labs and Clinics, Others).



• The Global Proteomics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Component, By Application, By End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, QIAGEN, Agilent Tecnologies, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific, Wuxi APPTECC, Promega Corporation.



• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Companies



• Biotechnology Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

