Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market – Analysis by Type (Single, Double, Multi-Layered, HDI), Application, Substrate, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Today, business drivers and political or social drivers, in combination with technological advancements, have greatly accelerated the expanded use of PCBs beyond their traditional industries and traditional roles.



The PCB Market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for technical enhancement in microcontroller and semiconductor across the globe. The growing acceptance of PCB Market with Application (Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Others) has substantially led to the increasing use of PCBs. Also, the growing demand for many end user industries can support PCB market in helping consumers to attain more technological satisfaction with greater efficiency.



The APAC regional market is expected to become the largest PCB market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the APAC PCB market include Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nan Ya PCB, Ibiden and many other companies. These players offer a diverse portfolio of PCB to meet the demand of consumers in the region. These companies are providing affordable, efficient, and with no delay PCBs for many consumers in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.



As the world is continuously fighting the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are playing a very crucial role in helping to safeguard the people and in providing the electronic devices and services that people need as they are shifting towards remote working and home learning. Main areas of COVID-19 impact in the PCB market have been interrupted supply chains and delayed deliveries in some cases as well as a reduction of demand for occasional use services.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of PCB Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the PCB Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the PCB Market by Application (Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Others)



• The report analyses the PCB Market by Type (Single sided, Double sided, Multi layered, High density interconnect (HDI)).



• The report analyses the PCB Market by Substrate (Rigid, Flexible, Rigid- flex).



• The Global PCB Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, APAC, MEA).



• The Global PCB Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea , Taiwan).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Type and by Substrate.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report: ZDT group, TTM Technologies, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, CMK corporation, Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd., Shinko Electric Ind, Jabil Inc., Kinsus, Nan Ya PCB, Samsung Electro-Mechanics.



Key Target Audience



• PCB Manufacturers



• IT Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

