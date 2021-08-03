New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Catering Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Modes of Contract (Self-Operated, Outsourced), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126608/?utm_source=GNW

Large consumer base in emerging nations such as China and India, make them a lucrative market for catering solutions. Moreover, factors such as rapidly increasing urbanization, growing middle class population as well as decreasing unemployment rates are likely to drive the market in the forecast period.



Business & Industry segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global Contract Catering Market because the fast growing economies such as India and China will show vigorous growth in the consumer goods sector and retail sector as well.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for contract catering market.



Further, the outsourced segment in Contract Catering from Supermarkets is dominating globally. The biggest advantage of outsourced catering is that it allows the Company to focus on their core business while entrusting the nutritional requirements of staff to a specialist. Moreover, various caterers are focused on providing premium table services, exotic ingredients, live food counters and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, thereby transforming the global contract catering market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Contract Catering market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by Modes of Contract (Self-Operated, Outsourced).



• The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by End User (Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior, Education, Sports & Leisure, Defence, Offshore & Remote).



• The Global Contract Catering Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Modes of Contract, End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Elior Group, Amadeus, Ch. & Co. Catering, Baxterstorey Limited, Camst Group, Carterleisure Group.



Key Target Audience



• Contract Catering Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

