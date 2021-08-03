New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Substrate Market (Value, Surface Area): Analysis By Type (Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Fused Silica, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126607/?utm_source=GNW

Corning, AGC and NEG have oligopolized the display-use glass panel market. Further, with the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the consumption of electronics has also improved significantly. The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the glass substrate market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive glass substrate market growth in subsequent years.



Borosilicate Types of glass substrates are expected to hold the major share of Glass Substrate Market. The demand for larger, thinner, more uniform and pristine glass substrates with improved physical properties continues to drive the need for innovation on the part of the substrate manufacturers. With the introduction of EAGLE2000, Corning introduces a new generation of borosilicate glass substrates specifically designed for the TFT-LCD market.



Electronic End Use is expected to hold a very larger market share of Glass Substrate Market than other End Use. Increasing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronic devices across the globe such as smart wearable, mobile phones, tablets and computers among others will propel the market.



