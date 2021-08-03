Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel

The cool barometer of Johannesburg’s already vibrant Rosebank district has hit RED hot with the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. The first Radisson RED hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil after the successful opening of its Capetonian counterpart in 2017, this new-build hotel, situated at Oxford Parks, is a vibrant mixed-use area comprising apartments, retailers, restaurants and offices.

Located in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub, Johannesburg, the hotel is nestled in one of its trendiest business nodes, the leafy Rosebank, and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Gautrain station and the high-end retail and shopping precinct, which includes Rosebank Mall. With a recent surge in developments, Rosebank is now home to various corporate offices, renowned art galleries and some of the city’s finest restaurants and bars, providing the ideal base for leisure and business travel.

Visitors can expect a vibrant hotel concept created for the next generation of travelers with a modern and creative mindset. Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a bold and trendy addition to Rosebank, inspired by local art, music, fashion and people. The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colorful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to debut Radisson RED in Johannesburg, a city that perfectly suits every aspect of this brand as they both have a distinctly infectious energy and honor the city’s locals by celebrating their unique art, fashion and music. South Africa remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa, and we are proud that this hotel opening brings our South African portfolio to 14 hotels in operation and two under development. It is an honor, in less than a year, to introduce our second hotel addition in the country and boost job creation, especially during this current time.”

Following in the footsteps of its sister hotel in Cape Town, which was voted best rooftop bar in the city, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank also boasts a trendy Rooftop Bar & Terrace where guests can take a dip in the rooftop swimming pool and enjoy exclusive DJ sets, cocktails and delicious food – all with an unmatched, panoramic view of the city. Guests can also indulge in the hotel’s vibrant culinary offerings such as the all-day dining OUI Bar + KTCHN, which is easily accessible from Rosebank’s main road and where Lead Kitchen Executive Chef Genghis San brings Johannesburg’s melting pot of cultures to life with menus that combine mealtime favorites and unexpected delights.

Whether it is to host a professional conference, fashion show or strategy brainstorm, Radisson RED Rosebank Johannesburg’s flexible spaces promise to inspire. Kitted with modern technology, experienced event planners, and multiple wholesome food options fresh from the kitchen, the hotel features six meeting studios ranging from 20 to 120 in capacity as well as a reading room workspace for remote workers. All meeting studios have an abundance of natural light and street views.

Carly de Jong the hotel’s Curator and General Manager says, “Joburg is synonymous with hustle and creativity and Rosebank is emerging as its new cultural hub. Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank has been built to celebrate cultures and I could not imagine a better place for us to be situated. There’s no denying that the hotel will be adding even more of an edge to Rosebank’s already thriving energy. We’re a short distance from the Keyes Art Mile and the city’s key shopping centers and Gautrain station. One of our neighbors is Sony Music, so guests can look forward to experiencing amazing art and the latest music at our events.”

The hotel’s cultural programming includes regular musical showcases and exhibitions by local performers and artists such as Marlene Steyn and Prince Gyasi. Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is already home to a prominent angel-wing sculpture called “The Mundane and the Mystical” by leading South African artist, Usha Seejarim. The piece is made from reclaimed ironing bases to illustrate the role of contemporary women and sets the creative tone for this artistic hotel that is designed as an interactive and engaging experience to illuminate the real urban culture of Rosebank and make sure every guest feels at home.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Rosebank is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

####

MEDIA CONTACTS:

SAADIYAH HENDRICKS, PR & Social Media Manager, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com



SOPHIE CLARKE, Director, Consumer PR & Social Media EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON RED:



Radisson RED is an upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. Radisson RED injects new life into hotels with its vibrant social scene that’s waiting to be shared and bold design that kick-starts the fun. Radisson RED hotels are in dynamic, urban locations, and offer guests endless opportunities to tune in and out – switching effortlessly between business and leisure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website . Or connect with Radisson RED on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol .



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website . Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments