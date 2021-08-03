Wedge Joins Forces with Lever to Improve Recruiting Outcomes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today shared details of its new integration with Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite.



"Wedge continues to seek out innovative, forward-thinking companies to work with," shared Wedge founder and CEO Matt Baxter. "Joining the Lever partner ecosystem represents a huge step forward on that journey. This integration aligns Wedge with a leader in talent relationship management and enables hiring teams to build scalable processes that deliver quality experiences."

Through this integration, Lever customers can incorporate Wedge one-way video interviews directly into their recruiting workflow. Candidates receive a request to record a "wedge," able to complete their response from any device, with no additional app or download required. The flexible asynchronous approach reduces screening time up to 75 percent by letting candidates shine beyond the traditional resume and enabling recruiters to identify top talent faster.

Baxter continued, "Over 80 percent of Wedge users report that they're able to make better hires by focusing on the right details. We're excited to help Lever customers achieve the same success."

"Over the last year, every company has had to adapt to video interviewing," said Chris Winkler, Product Marketing Lead at Lever. "With this new integration partnership, video interviewing will be seamless for our customers with Wedge's on-demand video interview software, replacing the need for phone screening and supporting companies in this new world of work."

To learn more about the integration, visit https://leverpartner.com/integrations/wedge.

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.

Our platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 3,800 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Atlassian, KPMG and McGraw-Hill Education. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.