First Advantage CXO Joelle Smith Recognized as Business Transformation Leader

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today shared that the company’s Chief Experience Officer, Joelle Smith, was recently recognized by Constellation Research’s 2022 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives who are leading their organization’s business transformation efforts around the globe.



With digital leaders significantly challenged by a perfect storm of disruptions due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hypercompetitive customer experience landscape and the relentless march of digital change, among other factors, the BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart to finalize their list which genuinely reflects transformative business leaders in their respective industries.

Spearheading Technology, Product, Data and IT at First Advantage, Smith has transformed the organization from a process and technology perspective since taking the helm at the beginning of 2020. Committed to her servant leadership style, Smith partners with each individual on her team to determine what outcome they’re working to achieve and then empowers them to drive forward. Under her leadership, the business has grown into an industry-leading background screening provider through her transformation initiatives.

A colleague of Smith’s shared, “Her teams see her as a true role model and visionary, and she has already driven the organization to tremendous success. I cannot wait to see what she’s able to deliver in the months and years to come.”

“In curating the next generation of Business Transformation 150 executives from our network, we emphasized those who are successfully navigating the historic challenges of the last year while still effectively guiding their organizations to transform and evolve,” said Constellation Research’s VP and Principal Analyst Dion Hinchcliffe. “I am excited to help them tell their stories to the world over the next year as we share from these leading lights in the digital world the many innovative ways they lifted their organizations up and propelled them into the future. I’m very proud of this year’s highly diverse group of BT150 inductees.”

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.

For a complete listing of this year’s Business Transformation 150, visit https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-2021-2022.

