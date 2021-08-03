iTeos Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1 clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a first insurmountable adenosine A2A receptor antagonist in clinical development tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity as well as the identification of a potential predictive biomarker. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

