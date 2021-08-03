Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 31, 2021

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



To listen to the live webcast, visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. The live call can also be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 8531188. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Company's website.

