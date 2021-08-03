THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

NAV Update

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 June 2021 was 23.99 pence per share (31 March 2021 (ex-div): 21.70 pence per share). Total net asset value movement from the 31 March 2021 NAV is 2.29 pence per share (10.6%).

The Company announced a portfolio and NAV update on 21 June 2021 which had an uplift of 1.23 pence per share (5.7%) to the 31 March 2021 unaudited NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 1.06 pence per share (4.6%) to the adjusted 31 March 2021 NAV.

The Half-yearly financial results for the six months to 30 June 2021 is expected to be announced in September 2021.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

3 August 2021