Versus Systems, Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce to Speak on Fan Engagement at Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced a panel speaking engagement for the company's founder and CEO Matthew Pierce at the Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show.



Bowl Season is the collective coalition of the 44 bowl games played in the traditional college football postseason. Dubbed "A Celebration of College Football," Bowl Season promotes the grand tradition of the bowl system and its endearing value to student-athletes. A nonprofit, Bowl Season spotlights the distinctiveness of each of the bowl games along with their histories and traditions, embracing and honoring the bowl experience for present and future generations.

Matthew Pierce will be speaking on Fan Engagement in the Post-Pandemic Era, a panel covering technology in credentialing, ticketing, safety and security, post-pandemic solutions, pre-bowl events and new ways to impact fans, both in-person and virtually by engaging fans as consumers. The panel will be moderated by Ben Sutton, Founder & Chairman of Teall Sports & Entertainment.

Matthew has spent his career working on the convergence of technology and entertainment including his work at the Boston Consulting Group and at Warner Bros., in addition to co-founding Rosum Corporation, which later sold to TruePosition, and founding O-Labs, a Los Angeles-based technology incubator that was a joint venture of Originate, Inc., Manatt Phelps & Phillips, and ICM Partners.

“We love college sports. College football is one of the greatest fan experiences that there is, and Versus is here to make that experience more interactive, more personal, and more fun. Versus is proud to bring fan engagement to college football fans with our partners at the Military Bowl and the Peach Bowl and we look forward to working with many others as well,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “It’s an honor to be invited to speak at our first Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show.”

The 2021 Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show for industry professionals is being held August 2-4 at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ.

