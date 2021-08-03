LGI Homes Reports Record Breaking Second Quarter 2021 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2020

Net Income increased 112.4% to $118.1 million, or $4.75 Basic EPS and $4.71 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes increased 117.4% to $149.1 million

Home Sales Revenues increased 64.3% to $791.5 million

Home Closings increased 42.4% to 2,856 homes

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 15.4% to $277,140

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 250 basis points to 27.0%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 190 basis points to 28.5%

Active Selling Communities at June 30, 2021 decreased 9.4% to 106

Owned lots increased to 42,492 and Controlled lots increased to 33,418 for total Owned and Controlled lots of 75,910 at June 30, 2021

Ending Backlog of 4,801 homes at June 30, 2021, an increase of 125.7%

Ending Backlog Value of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 157.1%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Highlights and Comparisons to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Income increased 121.2% to $217.8 million, or $8.75 Basic EPS and $8.66 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes increased 120.6% to $272.4 million

Home Sales Revenues increased 59.9% to $1.5 billion

Home Closings increased 41.1% to 5,417 homes

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 13.4% to $276,438

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 300 basis points to 27.0%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 240 basis points to 28.5%

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $826.2 million at June 30, 2021 including cash and cash equivalents of $111.7 million and $714.5 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 26.8% at June 30, 2021, compared to 30.6% at December 31, 2020

335,000 shares of common stock repurchased during the second quarter of 2021 at an average price per share of $166.50 for an aggregate amount of $55.8 million

On June 28, 2021, the Company completed its offering of $300.0 million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 15, 2021, the Company redeemed all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 resulting in the principal payment of $300.0 million and a redemption premium of $10.3 million. Additionally, the Company expensed $3.0 million of deferred financing costs and discounts that were being previously amortized in association with the 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026.

Management Comments

“We are pleased to announce our results for the second quarter of 2021” stated Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “We delivered the strongest second quarter performance in our history, exceeding our expectations and setting new Company records for revenue, closings, absorptions and virtually all our profitability metrics.

“Our second quarter highlights include a 64.3% increase in revenue to $792 million, driven by a 15.4% increase in average selling prices and a 41.1% increase in deliveries. We delivered 9.1 closings per community, per month, a second quarter record and the second highest level of absorptions in our history. Our success in mitigating cost pressures through price increases helped drive a 250 basis point year-over-year improvement in our gross margin to a second quarter record of 27.0%. During the quarter we achieved our lowest SG&A expense ratio ever. Those cost savings, combined with significant operating leverage, drove our pre-tax net income margin to a record 18.8%. Finally, our net income increased over 112% year-over-year to $118 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, and we delivered a record 40.2% return on equity.

Mr. Lipar continued, “During the quarter our net orders declined 10.1% compared to last year due solely to lot constraints and our decision to wait until later in the construction cycle to offer homes for sale. Demand in our markets continues to exceed our capacity and many of our communities now maintain waitlists of potential buyers ready to purchase a home. Given the robust demand environment and measures taken to support our margins, we expect to see continued negative near-term net order growth, particularly in the third quarter as we compare our results against last year’s strong orders comp.

“Based on our accomplishments year-to-date and our positive outlook for the remainder of 2021, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect to close between 10,000 and 10,500 homes at a higher expected average selling price of $285,000 to $295,000. Based on our continued success at passing through price increases and the recent abatement in some raw material costs, we are increasing guidance on our gross margin to a range between 26.0% and 28.0% and our adjusted gross margin to a range between 27.5% and 29.5%. Driven by strong organic demand and continued operating leverage, we are lowering our expected SG&A expense ratio to between 9.0% and 9.5%. Finally, we maintain our expectation that we will finish the year with 112 to 120 active communities.

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We are extremely pleased with our record setting accomplishments during the second quarter and expect the positive momentum we have generated to date to carry into second half of the year. We are positioned to meet all of our targets in 2021 and remain focused on delivering the homes in our backlog, maintaining our best-in-class margins and acquiring land that supports our growth objectives and meets our profitability and return thresholds.”

2021 Second Quarter Results

Home closings during the second quarter of 2021 totaled 2,856, an increase of 42.4%, from 2,005 home closings during the second quarter of 2020.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, active selling communities decreased to 106 from 117 communities at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in community count is due to close out of or transition between certain active communities for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Home sales revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $791.5 million, an increase of $309.9 million, or 64.3%, over the second quarter of 2020. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to the increase in home closings and an increase in the average sales price per home closed during the second quarter of 2021.

The average sales price per home closed for the second quarter of 2021 was $277,140, an increase of $36,940, or 15.4%, over the second quarter of 2020. This increase in the average sales price per home closed is primarily due to a favorable pricing environment, increased closings at higher price points in certain markets and changes in product mix.

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was 27.0% as compared to 24.5% for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was 28.5% as compared to 26.6% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues is primarily due to raising prices higher than increases in input costs, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $118.1 million, or $4.75 per basic share and $4.71 per diluted share, an increase of $62.5 million, or 112.4%, from $55.6 million, or $2.22 per basic share and $2.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to higher gross margins, operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues and higher average sales price per home closed recognized during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Home closings during the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled 5,417, an increase of 41.1%, from 3,840 home closings during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Home sales revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.5 billion, an increase of $561.1 million, or 59.9%, over the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to increased home closings and an increase in the average sales price per home closed during the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The average sales price per home closed for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $276,438, an increase of $32,602, or 13.4%, over the first quarter 2020. This increase in the average sales price per home closed is primarily due to changes in product mix and higher price points in certain markets, partially offset by additional wholesale home closings.

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 27.0% as compared to 24.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 28.5% as compared to 26.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues is primarily due to raising prices higher than increases in input costs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $217.8 million, or $8.75 per basic share and $8.66 per diluted share, an increase of $119.3 million, or 121.2%, from $98.5 million, or $3.91 per basic share and $3.88 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues, higher average sales price per home closed and benefits relating to the federal energy efficient homes tax credits recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2021. The Company believes:

Home closings between 10,000 and 10,500

Active selling communities at the end of 2021 between 112 and 120

Average sales price per home closed between $285,000 and $295,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 26.0% and 28.0%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 27.5% and 29.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 9.0% and 9.5%

Effective tax rate for the remainder of 2021 between 20.5% and 21.5%

This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2021 are similar to those experienced so far in the third quarter of 2021 and that average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of construction materials, availability of land, land development costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2021 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further restrictions related to COVID-19 or other governmental restrictions on land development or home construction could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,704 $ 35,942 Accounts receivable 69,522 115,939 Real estate inventory 1,750,860 1,569,489 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 38,817 37,213 Property and equipment, net 8,570 3,618 Other assets 61,249 44,882 Deferred tax assets, net 6,097 6,986 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 2,058,837 $ 1,826,087 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 57,578 $ 13,676 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 131,197 135,008 Notes payable 583,656 538,398 Total liabilities 772,431 687,082 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 26,926,693 shares issued and 24,617,479 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 26,741,554 shares issued and 24,983,561 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 269 267 Additional paid-in capital 281,808 270,598 Retained earnings 1,152,069 934,277 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,309,214 shares and 1,757,993 shares, respectively (147,740 ) (66,137 ) Total equity 1,286,406 1,139,005 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,058,837 $ 1,826,087

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 791,512 $ 481,602 $ 1,497,465 $ 936,329 Cost of sales 577,433 363,629 1,093,437 711,792 Selling expenses 44,796 29,960 87,579 62,723 General and administrative 23,276 20,179 47,999 40,102 Operating income 146,007 67,834 268,450 121,712 Loss on extinguishment of debt 662 — 662 — Other income, net (3,776 ) (763 ) (4,609 ) (1,774 ) Net income before income taxes 149,121 68,597 272,397 123,486 Income tax provision 30,987 12,973 54,605 25,023 Net income $ 118,134 $ 55,624 $ 217,792 $ 98,463 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.75 $ 2.22 $ 8.75 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 4.71 $ 2.21 $ 8.66 $ 3.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,844,644 25,074,826 24,897,462 25,198,952 Diluted 25,061,812 25,153,076 25,138,691 25,366,106

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 791,512 $ 481,602 $ 1,497,465 $ 936,329 Cost of sales 577,433 363,629 1,093,437 711,792 Gross margin 214,079 117,973 404,028 224,537 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 10,442 8,684 21,115 17,614 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,446 1,252 2,258 1,875 Adjusted gross margin $ 225,967 $ 127,909 $ 427,401 $ 244,026 Gross margin % (2) 27.0 % 24.5 % 27.0 % 24.0 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 28.5 % 26.6 % 28.5 % 26.1 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.





Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 347,963 1,348 $ 258,133 38.0 11.8 Southeast 159,714 632 252,712 25.7 8.2 Northwest 106,197 255 416,459 10.3 8.3 West 80,813 232 348,332 10.7 7.2 Florida 96,825 389 248,907 20.3 6.4 Total $ 791,512 2,856 $ 277,140 105.0 9.1 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 167,924 747 $ 224,798 34.0 7.3 Southeast 128,577 559 230,013 37.3 5.0 Northwest 56,369 153 368,425 11.3 4.5 West 60,592 236 256,746 15.3 5.1 Florida 68,140 310 219,806 18.0 5.7 Total $ 481,602 2,005 $ 240,200 116.0 5.8





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 636,713 2,475 $ 257,258 37.6 11.0 Southeast 296,265 1,180 251,072 26.7 7.4 Northwest 224,388 551 407,238 10.5 8.7 West 161,961 481 336,717 10.7 7.5 Florida 178,138 730 244,025 20.2 6.0 Total $ 1,497,465 5,417 $ 276,438 105.7 8.5





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 333,699 1,488 $ 224,260 34.0 7.3 Southeast 217,024 962 225,597 34.2 4.7 Northwest 158,317 426 371,636 11.8 6.0 West 119,077 472 252,282 15.0 5.2 Florida 108,212 492 219,943 17.3 4.7 Total $ 936,329 3,840 $ 243,836 112.3 5.7

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of June 30, 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 2,475 19,110 13,529 32,639 Southeast 1,180 11,944 7,201 19,145 Northwest 551 3,685 4,899 8,584 West 481 4,942 4,776 9,718 Florida 730 2,811 3,013 5,824 Total 5,417 42,492 33,418 75,910

(1) Of the 42,492 owned lots as of June 30, 2021, 29,885 were raw/under development lots and 12,607 were finished lots.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (4) 2020 (5) Net orders (1) 7,254 4,734 Cancellation rate (2) 14.8 % 21.8 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 4,801 2,127 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 1,434,382 $ 558,007

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.

(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.

(3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.

(4) As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 940 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

(5) As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 208 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.