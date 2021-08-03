Kimble Appoints New Members To Growing Enterprise Advisory Board in Conjunction with Second Quarterly Meeting of 2021

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced that their Enterprise Advisory Board (EAB) continues to grow with new members appointed to the board ahead of the board’s second successful meeting of 2021. Established in April 2021 with ten charter members, the EAB acts as a collaborative platform for business leaders from some of Kimble's largest customers. Created as a professional services peer-to-peer network, the EAB is focused on fostering innovation and long-term connections.

The EAB meets on a quarterly basis, and the second meeting of the year welcomed five newly appointed members in addition to ten original members and six Kimble executives that make up the board. Kimble officially welcomed the following individuals to the EAB as of June 24th 2021:

Christina Geary, Finance Director, BJSS

Tore Brathag, Professional Services Manager, Canon

Alistair Lovegrove, Chief Operating Officer, NTT Data UK

Nichola Edwards, Commercial Systems Manager, FDM

Julie Booth, Chief Operating Officer, NEC Software Solutions

Kimble’s Head of Customer Adoption, Lucy Butterton, was impressed by the candor of the first two meetings, saying that the recurring practice of “getting this diverse group of leaders in the same (virtual) room has sparked some truly engaging conversations that would have otherwise never happened. Watching our customers interact and learn from one another has been enormously insightful. The success of the EAB is really thanks to the members being so open, candid, and willing to collaborate.”

Kimble’s EAB is uniquely valuable because it provides members the opportunity to virtually connect, ask questions, and engage with other Kimble customers that are all facing similar challenges at their own organizations. Members come from a variety of expertise, roles, and background — each bringing their own invaluable perspective and experience to the conversation.

The latest meeting of the Enterprise Advisory Board focused on two main themes: data strategy and managed services. Christina Geary of BJSS, sharing her experience as one of the newest members, said: “The community felt open and honest, there was some good challenge and debate and it’s great to see the Kimble team being receptive and encouraging of this. I am really looking forward to getting to know the EAB better and learning from them as to how we could use Kimble better going forward.”

According to new member Tore Brathag from Canon, “The first meeting was good. We got some valid inputs and considerations. It was particularly good to hear more about the reporting and analytics. And to hear what the other members thought about it and what they considered.”

Similar to Tore, new member Alistair Lovegrove from NTT Data UK is particularly interested in the direction of the Kimble product and vision, “I thought that the EAB would be an opportunity to find out a bit more about Kimble’s medium to long term plans, and possibly have a chance to influence them.”

The Kimble team has found the input from members particularly valuable and plans to incorporate them in both their product roadmap and greater global scaling initiatives. The next meeting of the Kimble Enterprise Advisory board will be September 23rd and will be covering the themes of Reporting & Analytics and UI Innovation.

About Kimble

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.