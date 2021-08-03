Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

| Source: Option Care Health, Inc. Option Care Health, Inc.

Bannockburn, Illinois, UNITED STATES

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $860.3 million, up 16.1% compared to $740.8 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Gross profit of $199.0 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, up 19.6% compared to $166.3 million, or 22.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net income of $31.8 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.04 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, up 33.3% compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Cash flow from operations of $73.7 million compared to a cash flow of $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Cash balances of $157.5 million at the end of the second quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $175.0 million revolver
  • Completed the acquisition of certain assets of BioCure for an acquisition price of $18.9 million

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered a very strong second quarter while continuing to invest for future growth. Most importantly, the team focused on extraordinary patient care as we continue to navigate a dynamic healthcare environment. Based on the momentum established in the first half, the Company is positioned very well heading into the second half of 2021.”

Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the full year 2021, Option Care Health is increasing its financial guidance as follows:

  • Net Revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.50 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $285 million
  • Cash Flow from Operations of at least $170 million

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. E.T. which can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 and referencing conference ID 4065104; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike ShapiroBob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Chief Financial OfficerWestwicke
T: (312) 940-2538T: (413) 213-0500
mike.shapiro@optioncare.comoptioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key payers; and (v) the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.


Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 (unaudited)  
 June 30, December 31,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$157,526   $99,265  
Accounts receivable, net338,206   328,340  
Inventories173,853   158,601  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets66,179   70,806  
Total current assets735,764   657,012  
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net110,662   121,149  
Intangible assets, net351,675   351,052  
Goodwill1,428,610   1,428,610  
Other noncurrent assets92,047   89,616  
Total noncurrent assets1,982,994   1,990,427  
TOTAL ASSETS$2,718,758   $2,647,439  
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$309,445   $282,913  
Other current liabilities150,071   151,110  
Total current liabilities459,516   434,023  
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion1,119,458   1,115,103  
Other noncurrent liabilities83,173   82,589  
Total noncurrent liabilities1,202,631   1,197,692  
Total liabilities1,662,147   1,631,715  
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY1,056,611   1,015,724  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$2,718,758   $2,647,439  


Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 


 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
NET REVENUE$860,272  $740,848  $1,619,509  $1,446,288 
COST OF REVENUE661,304  574,528  1,255,068  1,121,939 
GROSS PROFIT198,968  166,320  364,441  324,349 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses134,257  124,918  254,297  254,198 
Depreciation and amortization expense16,619  18,194  32,958  38,295 
Total operating expenses150,876  143,112  287,255  292,493 
OPERATING INCOME48,092  23,208  77,186  31,856 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net(17,236) (31,432) (36,717) (59,519)
Other, net1,691  1,026  (9,505) 1,596 
Total other expense(15,545) (30,406) (46,222) (57,923)
        
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES32,547  (7,198) 30,964  (26,067)
        
INCOME TAX EXPENSE731  470  2,009  1,511 
NET INCOME (LOSS)$31,816  $(7,668) $28,955  $(27,578)
        
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted$0.18  $(0.04) $0.16  $(0.16)


Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income (loss)$28,955  $(27,578)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:   
Depreciation and amortization expense35,705  41,813 
Other non-cash adjustments22,688  17,423 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net(9,866) 4,194 
Inventories(14,651) (33,239)
Accounts payable26,532  36,422 
Other2,671  14,355 
Net cash provided by operating activities92,034  53,390 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Acquisition of property and equipment(6,808) (9,269)
Other investing cash flows  541 
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired(18,852)  
Net cash used in investing activities(25,660) (8,728)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from debt355,200   
Retirement of debt obligations(352,009)  
Deferred financing costs(2,880)  
Other financing cash flows(8,424) 6,381 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(8,113) 6,381 
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS58,261  51,043 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period99,265  67,056 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$157,526  $118,099 


Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

 


 Three Months Ended 
 June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Consolidated net income (loss)$31,816  $(7,668) $28,955  $(27,578)
Interest expense, net17,236  31,432  36,717  59,519 
Income tax expense731  470  2,009  1,511 
Depreciation and amortization expense17,989  19,969  35,705  41,813 
Consolidated EBITDA67,772  44,203  103,386  75,265 
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Accounting principle changes and non-cash charges       
Stock-based incentive compensation2,525  661  3,730  1,418 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    12,403   
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other2,526  9,759  5,534  18,119 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$72,823  $54,623  $125,053  $94,802 