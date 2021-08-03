Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $860.3 million, up 16.1% compared to $740.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

Gross profit of $199.0 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, up 19.6% compared to $166.3 million, or 22.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020

Net income of $31.8 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.04 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, up 33.3% compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2020

Cash flow from operations of $73.7 million compared to a cash flow of $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2020

Cash balances of $157.5 million at the end of the second quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $175.0 million revolver

Completed the acquisition of certain assets of BioCure for an acquisition price of $18.9 million



John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered a very strong second quarter while continuing to invest for future growth. Most importantly, the team focused on extraordinary patient care as we continue to navigate a dynamic healthcare environment. Based on the momentum established in the first half, the Company is positioned very well heading into the second half of 2021.”

Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the full year 2021, Option Care Health is increasing its financial guidance as follows:

Net Revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.50 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $285 million

Cash Flow from Operations of at least $170 million



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. E.T. which can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 and referencing conference ID 4065104; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam Chief Financial Officer Westwicke T: (312) 940-2538 T: (413) 213-0500 mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key payers; and (v) the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.





Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)





(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,526 $ 99,265 Accounts receivable, net 338,206 328,340 Inventories 173,853 158,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,179 70,806 Total current assets 735,764 657,012 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 110,662 121,149 Intangible assets, net 351,675 351,052 Goodwill 1,428,610 1,428,610 Other noncurrent assets 92,047 89,616 Total noncurrent assets 1,982,994 1,990,427 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,718,758 $ 2,647,439 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 309,445 $ 282,913 Other current liabilities 150,071 151,110 Total current liabilities 459,516 434,023 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,119,458 1,115,103 Other noncurrent liabilities 83,173 82,589 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,202,631 1,197,692 Total liabilities 1,662,147 1,631,715 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,056,611 1,015,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,718,758 $ 2,647,439





Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET REVENUE $ 860,272 $ 740,848 $ 1,619,509 $ 1,446,288 COST OF REVENUE 661,304 574,528 1,255,068 1,121,939 GROSS PROFIT 198,968 166,320 364,441 324,349 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 134,257 124,918 254,297 254,198 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,619 18,194 32,958 38,295 Total operating expenses 150,876 143,112 287,255 292,493 OPERATING INCOME 48,092 23,208 77,186 31,856 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (17,236 ) (31,432 ) (36,717 ) (59,519 ) Other, net 1,691 1,026 (9,505 ) 1,596 Total other expense (15,545 ) (30,406 ) (46,222 ) (57,923 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 32,547 (7,198 ) 30,964 (26,067 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 731 470 2,009 1,511 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 31,816 $ (7,668 ) $ 28,955 $ (27,578 ) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.16 )





Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 28,955 $ (27,578 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 35,705 41,813 Other non-cash adjustments 22,688 17,423 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (9,866 ) 4,194 Inventories (14,651 ) (33,239 ) Accounts payable 26,532 36,422 Other 2,671 14,355 Net cash provided by operating activities 92,034 53,390 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (6,808 ) (9,269 ) Other investing cash flows — 541 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,852 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (25,660 ) (8,728 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt 355,200 — Retirement of debt obligations (352,009 ) — Deferred financing costs (2,880 ) — Other financing cash flows (8,424 ) 6,381 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,113 ) 6,381 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 58,261 51,043 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 99,265 67,056 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 157,526 $ 118,099





Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)



