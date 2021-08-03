Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2021 | Emerging Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The health intelligent virtual assistant market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3.6 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market share is poised to observe remarkable traction in the coming years, driven by the surging popularity of IoT owing to the development of numerous technologies.

The market growth is impelled by the escalating year on year investments in the field of IoT healthcare. To cite an instance, in the Q2 of 2020, IoT startups claimed an overall investment of USD 1.2 billion. The industry expansion is further propelled by an increase in product development initiatives, that is set to enhance product penetration across different regions.

Citing another instance, in May 2021, the UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Health Plan has rolled out a virtual tool for assisting members who have questions regarding coverage, benefits, access to care, and services. Available 24/7 to members, the tool offers voice assistant responses to the questions of users and provides links through text messages if more assistance is required.

Few key trends that are likely to influence health intelligent virtual assistant market forecast are as follows:

Rising adoption of smartphones in the APAC

Asia Pacific market is predicted to record a revenue of USD 837 million through 2027. The regional growth is driven by the surging adoption of smartphones. For instance, according to estimates, nearly 1 billion people in the APAC have a smartphone.

The industry growth is further touted to be propelled by the extensive usage of technologies and favorable government initiatives in the healthcare system. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the escalating per-capita income create a requirement for technologically advanced platforms, boosting market outlook in the region.

Increasing deployment by payers

The payers segment held more than 40% of the health intelligent virtual assistant market share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the surging usage of health intelligent virtual assistant devices in clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The increasing usage of healthcare assistance by healthcare workers for their administrative tasks and medical documentation is further set to increase the penetration of virtual assistant websites during the forecast timeline.

Escalating requirement for voice recognition

The voice recognition segment captured a market revenue of more than USD 36.7 million in 2020. Voice recognition technology is transforming the analysis and diagnosis of patient’s linguistic and paralinguistic contexts.

The technology can track the patient’s neurogenerative disorders, speech disorders, mental disorders, and developmental progress. The analysis of subtle differences in pronunciation is the most significant benefit offered by voice recognition.

On the whole, the soaring demand for voice recognition devices will bolster health intelligent virtual assistant market size through the assessment span.

