India Industrial Heat Pump Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Industrial Heat Pump Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Types, By Rated Capacity, By Compressor Types, By Operating Temperature Limit,?By Industry Types, Textile, Chemical & Others,?By Regions, And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India industrial heat pump market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2027F.

The India industrial heat pump market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2017-2019 as a result of the rising efforts by the industrial sector to reduce the costs of energy and environmental effects due to the emission of large amounts of carbon from industrial processes.

Installation of heat pumps in the industrial sector has emerged as a viable option to save energy and reduce carbon footprint. Further, the continued government support in the form of initiatives and policies such as the "Make in India" initiative gave a boost to the manufacturing sector in the country, which in turn, bolstered the demand for industrial heat pumps in India during the recent past.

Moreover, industries are giving more emphasis on cost efficiency, energy efficiency and making efforts to reduce the carbon footprints which would propel the demand for industrial heat pumps in the coming years with the rising applications in several industries including pharmaceutical, chemical and food & beverage.

However. on account of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the industrial heat pump market in India saw a stark decline in the market revenues due to the closure of industries and supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown.

Despite the decline in market revenues during 2020, the market is anticipated to recover by 2021 and return to normal growth trajectory thereafter on account of several projects in the development pipeline such as the Atal Nagar Health ATMS project, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients project, Dahej Hydrazine Hydrate project and several other projects in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

The Southern region of India is currently at the top of the market due to the presence of a large number of industries in that area that are the end-users of the industrial heat pump market like pharmaceutical, textile, and many more.

