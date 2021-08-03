New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Driving Sensor Market: Analysis By Product Type, (Cameras, Radar, LiDAR), Vehicle (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126605/?utm_source=GNW

The continuous rise in demand of electric vehicle in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



The major factor that is boosting the demand for autonomous vehicle is rapid industrialisation in emerging economies. The burgeoning demand for a clean energy fuel vehicle by several industries around the world is supporting the growth of the market.



America region occupied the largest share in global Autonomous Driving Sensor market. The reason North America dominates is mainly because of rapid integration of high-value sensing modules, like RADAR, imaging, and LIDAR in automotive systems. The United States autonomous car market is witnessing growth due to the rapid digitization in connected cars, which is adding to their demand. The two necessary components of vehicle autonomy - vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity - can be more easily integrated in connected cars than conventional ones.



Due to covid-19, vehicle production is expected to take a huge hit due to supply shortages and production suspensions. The demand for new vehicles in pandemic-affected countries is unlikely because of the lockdowns in effect. Due to the aforementioned factors, the autonomous sensors market is expected to face significant drop in 2021.



Cameras are the most commonly adopted sensor in a vehicle today. They are mainly used to detect objects like other cars on the road and roadside buildings, as well as for lane tracking and parking. As a result, they are installed all around a car. In addition, inside (in-cabin) cameras are also emerging for a variety of uses like detecting gestures and monitoring the driver.



Vehicles that require minimum human intervention and utilise advanced driver assist technologies, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Lights (AFL), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), to reduce the effort required to manoeuvre the vehicle. Minimal vehicle accidents, improved fuel efficiency, and engine productivity are some of the potential benefits of semi-autonomous vehicles.



The use of LiDAR sensors in road asset management, one of the latest autonomous vehicle sensors market trends, will also drive market growth. LiDAR finds multiple uses in the maintenance of transportation infrastructure and LiDAR technology has the potential to deliver measurements of objects much further from the survey vehicle. These advantages of LiDAR sensors will propel global autonomous vehicle sensors market growth.



