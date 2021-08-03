New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Recruitment Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Type (Permanent, Part Time), Application (??nuf??tur?ng, F?n?n??, ??rv???s, ?th?rs), By region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126604/?utm_source=GNW

S., Chinese, Russian and Japanese companies. Increasing focus on automation in demand for online recruitment, increasing social media and growing smartphone penetration, efficiency in connecting with the job seekers and online recruitment companies investing more in R&D activities and technological betterment facilitating the growth of the global online recruitment market.



The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business in fiscal year 2020 and beyond will depend on many factors, including the duration and scope of the public health emergency, the extent, duration and effectiveness of containment actions taken, the extent of its disruption to important global, regional and local supply chains and economy and the impact of the pandemic on overall supply and demand, consumer confidence, discretionary spending levels and levels of economic activity. COVID-19 pandemic.



The APAC regional market is expected to become the largest online recruitment market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the APAC online recruitment market include 51job, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., and many other companies. These players offer a diverse portfolio of jobseekers that could meet the demands of employers or the recruiting companies. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Online Recruitment Market by value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of Online Recruitment Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Online Recruitment Market by Application (??nuf??tur?ng Industry, F?n?n?? Industry, ??rv??? Industry, ?th?r ?ndu?tr???)



• The report analyses the Online Recruitment Market by Type (Permanent Online Recruitment



• The Global Online Recruitment Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, APAC, MEA).



• The Global Online Recruitment Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Type



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report: Recruit Holdings, HeadHunter, Info Edge, Seek, New Work SE, 51job, Randstad NV, Robert Half International, CPL Resources, Robert Walters Group.



Key Target Audience



• Online Recruitment Companies



• Staffing and Placement Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

