Mission Announces Jarret Raim as New CISO and Practice Lead for Mission’s Managed AWS Security and Compliance Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Jarret Raim has joined Mission to lead and expand the company’s AWS Security and Compliance Practice. The hire comes as Mission makes significant new investments into expanding its security and compliance services amid accelerated customer demand for expertly-managed AWS security.



Raim joins Mission with more than a decade of senior leadership in building and scaling managed cloud security solutions and services. As Director of Rackspace Managed Security at Rackspace, Raim designed and built the solution from its launch into a $25M annual business. Most recently, Raim served as the Senior Director of Managed Services at Bitdefender, where he built a cutting-edge managed detection and response offering focused on helping organizations reduce their business risk. Raim holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from Lehigh University.

“Jarret brings a wealth of cloud security knowledge to Mission, and is the perfect fit to lead our expanding services for AWS security and compliance,” said Jonathan LaCour, Chief Technology Officer, Mission. “Mission continues to build out new managed offerings that directly meet customer demand in the constantly changing AWS ecosystem, and security and compliance is a huge part of that. Our customers know how important continual and proactive security is, but they also know first-hand how challenging it is to hire (and retain) that expertise. Our security and compliance practice is structured to provide customers with the most cost-effective way to achieve complete security and compliance on AWS, and we’re excited to welcome Jarret to scale this practice.”

Security and compliance are mission-critical concerns for enterprises, SMBs, and startups using or migrating to AWS. While AWS has built-in security controls, AWS’ Shared Responsibility Model makes clear that AWS customers are accountable for much of their own security on the cloud platform. AWS also continues to grow quickly by introducing new services and capabilities, each of which has its own security best practices that must be followed. Understanding how to leverage those services securely and in compliance with ever-changing industry regulations is essential for business continuity on AWS – and makes the expertise and technology to ensure 24/7/365 security a high-stakes requirement.

At the core of Mission’s managed AWS security services is Mission MDR (Managed Detection and Response). The fully-managed cloud security solution enables customers to ensure their AWS environments continuously meet rigorous security and compliance standards, and includes audit-ready reporting for PCI, HIPAA, NIST, SOC-2 and GDPR regulations. Mission MDR combines Mission’s AWS-certified engineers with backing from Alert Logic’s industry-leading security analytics, infrastructure, and certified SOC analysts to deliver a complete AWS security solution built for any customer use case and specific requirements.

“The past decade of my career has been acutely focused on helping customers achieve security and compliance requirements in the cloud,” said Jarret Raim, CISO and Security and Compliance Practice Lead at Mission. “AWS is an incredible accelerator of cloud transformation, but few companies have the resources to be experts across every facet of its usage. The investment to expand our security and compliance offerings will join our cloud cost optimization, data science and machine learning, and other professional and managed cloud services in providing unmatched acumen and support to customers at any stage of their AWS journey. Mission has earned its reputation for achieving whatever cloud migration, modernization, and optimization goals that customers bring to us, and I’m excited to now be part of the team.”

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

