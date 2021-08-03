Daseke Names Jonathan Shepko as Chief Executive Officer

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jonathan Shepko as permanent Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. Mr. Shepko had formerly served as interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2021, in addition to serving Daseke as a director since 2017, and a board observer since 2014.



Charles “Chuck” Serianni, Daseke’s Chairman, stated, “Jonathan has been a highly involved member of our Board of Directors since Daseke became a publicly traded company in 2017. His leadership as our Interim CEO over the last several months, as well as his deep knowledge of our business, industry, and capital markets, each have been instrumental in advancing Daseke’s comprehensive operational and financial restructuring. Jonathan’s success is evident in the record financial results the Company achieved during the second quarter of 2021.”

Serianni added, “The Board of Directors performed an extensive search, interviewed several candidates, and believes that Jonathan brings the appropriate skillset to lead the Company’s strategic path to growth and provides valuable continuity to support the Company as it finalizes its operational transformation. We look forward to his continued leadership as he works together with a deep bench of talented leaders across the organization to execute our strategic vision and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jonathan Shepko noted, “I’m thrilled and humbled to serve the Daseke stakeholders as its CEO. The talent we have across the organization is truly a differentiator for our company, and I look forward to working with this experienced collection of emerging leaders. We are the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, and we have a unique opportunity to leverage that position to drive significant, sustainable growth and shareholder value. Our strategic direction and near-term priorities will not change. We will continue to be focused on accelerating technology integration to increase our productivity and efficiency, streamlining our operational structure to create a cohesive network, and pursuing organic growth and targeted M&A to better serve our customers and drive efficiencies through our operating platform.”

About Jonathan Shepko

Jonathan Shepko has served as Interim CEO of Daseke since January 2021 and as a member of the Board since February 2017. Mr. Shepko is a Co-founder and Managing Partner of Stonehollow Capital Partners, which makes direct equity investments in private companies across the United States. He has extensive capital markets and direct investing experience, having served as Managing Partner of EF Capital Management, LP, the investment arm of a substantial single-family office, Managing Director at Ares Management, and Managing Director of CLG Energy Finance (an affiliate of Beal Bank), and a senior role with EnCap Investments, LP. Over the course of his career, he has served in various senior management capacities of portfolio company investments. Collectively, Mr. Shepko has underwritten and managed nearly $2 billion in direct equity and debt financings, spanning multiple industries, including investments in high-growth, as well as mature companies. Mr. Shepko graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Finance from Texas A&M University.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

