The Global BPO Business Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 18.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

Our report on the BPO business analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the generation of high volume of data, the need to revamp operational processes, and the rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems. In addition, the generation of high volume of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The BPO business analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The BPO business analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the evolution of cloud-based BPO services as one of the prime reasons driving the BPO business analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased adoption of saas-based analytics and the emergence of advanced text analytical tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on BPO business analytics market covers the following areas:

• BPO business analytics market sizing

• BPO business analytics market forecast

• BPO business analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BPO business analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. Also, the BPO business analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

