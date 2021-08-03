S&T Bank Live on nCino Platform Across Multiple Lines of Business

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that S&T Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System®. With a footprint spanning Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, the community bank selected and adopted nCino to streamline processes, advance their digital strategy and better serve their business clients. Through nCino, S&T has been able to eliminate numerous disparate systems and manual processes in favor of a single, end-to-end platform through nCino’s Commercial and Small Business Lending Solutions. S&T is now also live on nCino’s Treasury Management Sales and Onboarding Solution, which will provide an even clearer 360-degree client view and reporting capabilities.



“For more than 100 years, S&T Bank has been committed to providing the right tools to create a frictionless experience for our clients,” said Brian Dobis, Director of Commercial Banking at S&T. “We want to build relationships rooted in excellent performance and long-standing trust. Our partnership with nCino has allowed us to do just that, by delivering an industry leading solution that will provide our employees, commercial and small business clients the seamless experience they need.”

By choosing to leverage nCino, S&T Bank is able to digitize, automate and streamline inefficient and complex processes and workflow, much of which was previously done manually. S&T is also able to digitally serve their clients across multiple products and channels, providing enhanced communication, delivering an improved client experience and expediting the speed to funding process for their commercial, treasury and small business clients. This unified digital relationship between S&T and its clients will empower the financial institution to be more efficient and effective, while also collecting more data driven, real-time insights into their business performance, which will allow the bank to better measure and manage their operations, as well as increase opportunities to grow wallet share.

“Many financial institutions around the globe are still working with siloed legacy systems, spreadsheets and manual, outdated processes that cannot support the modern needs of the client,” said Paul Clarkson, EVP of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. “The nCino platform allows for a scalable and sustainable technological foundation that can not only meet the growing expectations from consumers, but also exceed them. We’re thrilled to accompany S&T along their digital transformation journey and provide a single cloud-based platform to serve their clients.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania. S&T trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Founded in 1902 with a single location in Indiana, Pennsylvania, S&T has expanded to five regional markets including Southwestern Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Eastern Pennsylvania (Harrisburg), Northeast Ohio (Akron), Central Ohio (Columbus) and Upstate New York (Rochester). S&T provides a full range of financial services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania and Ohio and has loan production offices in Upstate New York.

