Global $4.96 Billion Copper Additive Manufacturing Market to 2026 - Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology

The Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market is estimated to be worth USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.



Market Dynamics

Copper additives help companies to develop complex shapes and personalized items in a low wasteful manufacturing process. Increasing demand for copper additives in various verticals of the industry is a major factor driving the growth of the companies. The growing R&D investment in technologies and copper additives is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

For instance, copper additives coated with 3D printed hybrid material graphene have added value in the electronic and defense industry. The market is expected to boom in the future, owing to the increasing potential of copper additives in the medical, space, and e-mobility sectors.



However, stringent government regulations in additives are anticipated to hinder market growth. Copper is extremely reflective and tends to absorb lasers during additive manufacturing, resulting in low product quality. In addition, the availability of alternative metal additives is further hampering the market revenue.

Recent Developments

BEAMIT Group acquired 3T Additive Manufacturing, becoming Europe's most advanced AM service provider. - 12th April 2021

Renishaw and nTopology collaboration produce intricate, pure copper structures via RenAM 500S system. - 15th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Linde, Apworks GmbH, GE Sweden Holdings AB, Lixil Group Corporation, Eramet, Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Cerevo Inc., General Electric.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technologies Development in Automation and Healthcare

4.1.2 Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology

4.1.3 New in Metal 3D Printing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 Availability of Alternative Additives

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Expansion of Market Presence Through Acquisition and Merger

4.3.2 Increase Investment in R&D

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Highly Reflective Copper Metal

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pure Copper

6.3 Copper Alloys



7 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Manufacturing Techniques

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder Bed

7.3 Directed Energy Deposition

7.4 Others



8 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Medical

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Energy

8.7 Others



9 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

Linde plc

SLM Solutions

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holding. Inc.

Airbus Group

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Apworks GmbH

Bright Laser Technologies Co. Ltd

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Cerevo Inc.

Constellium SE

Cookson Precious Metals Ltd

Desktop Metal

DuPont de Nemour. Inc.

EOS GmbH

Eramet

General Electric Company

Lixil Group Corporation

Markforged

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Renishaw plc

Sciaky Inc

