Global Bathroom Cabinets Market (2021 to 2029) - Residential Applications & Wooden Cabinets Dominating Market Revenues

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bathroom cabinets have undergone substantial design and technological advancement over the past few decades resulting in impressive styling and remodeling demand. It was over a decade ago when trend watchers started noticing the first stirrings of the inclusion of furniture in the bathroom. Today, this is a standard practice, with a wide variety of beautiful and durable furniture in the market, made specifically for bathroom applications.



Custom Requirement in Upcoming Projects Coercing Demand



The global bathroom cabinets market is experiencing a moderate growth due to rising housing development projects, which demands high end household amenities. Surge in demand for customized countertop materials such as engineered stone, lava stone, granite, marble, etc. owing to wide range of pattern, price affordability and accountability of these products in bathroom application is expected to spur market growth through the forecast period. However, premium pricing of high quality products, high design cost and is expected to hinder bathroom vanities market growth over the forecast period. This report covers all such qualitative and quantitative aspects of the bathroom cabinet market and also analyzes the impact of key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities on the market growth.



Residential Applications & Wooden Cabinets Dominating Market Revenues



On the basis of material type, the global bathroom cabinets market is segmented into wood, ceramics, metal, glass and stone material. In terms of revenue contribution, wood segment accounted for major share of bathroom cabinet market. It accounted for 41.95% market share in 2020. There are various types of woods such as MDF, plywood, or chipboard, etc. used for construction of bathroom cabinet. Availability of improved quality MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) is expected to boost the demand for wooden cabinets in near future. In terms of revenue contribution among applicaton areas, residential application accounted for major share of bathroom cabinet market.



Developing Economies Remain As Key Destination



In 2020, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for bathroom cabinet. This growth is attributed to the growing demand from developing economies such as China and India due to surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities in these countries. Asia Pacific region contributed to 36.22% revenue share in 2020. The region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period. North America was the second largest region in global bathroom cabinets market accounting for revenue share of 26.06% in 2020.



Government Initiatives to Set Off Covid Impact



Direct commercial real estate market fell by 29 percent globally to approximately US $ 320 billion in the first half on 2020. The key reason of the fall included travel lockdown that influenced cross border investments. Therefore, short term capital deployment plans have been postponed or cancelled. However, in countries such as Japan, Germany and South Korea the situation remained positive. Japan registered a growth of 7% in terms of YoY investment. Germany evidenced a drop just about 1%, while South Korea slide by 15%, it still was better than the long term first half year average. Increasing government initiatives is expected to drive the market. Many countries such as India have offered economic packages, increase in timeline for completion of construction projects, reverse repo cuts etc have benefitted the real estate company.



Key Players



The key players include Annwa ceramic sanitaryware Co., Ltd, ARROW Electronics, Inc, Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd, Faenza Ceramics Co., Ltd, Jomoo Group Co., Ltd, Kohler Co, MASCO Corp, Masterbrand cabinet, Inc, SHKL Group Limited and Twin- Star International Inc.



Key questions answered in this report

What is the historical, current and projected market size of the global bathroom cabinet market during the period from 2019 to 2029?

At what CAGR will the global market advance during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029?

What is the impact of covid 19 on market revenues and market trends?

Which product type is the most demanded universally, why?

What is the key application segment in global bathroom cabinet?

Which material is witnessing the highest demand in the global market?

Why is Asia Pacific witnessing robust market growth?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising consumer interest in bathroom renovations and styling

3.2.1.2 Rising Disposable income is expected to boost bathroom cabinets demand

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1.1 Premium pricing of good quality products

3.3.2 Opportunities

3.3.2.1 Increasing Consumer Spending of Innovative Bathroom Products

3.3.3 Market Investment Proposition, By Material Type



Chapter 4 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, by Material Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Share Analysis, by Material Type, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)

4.3 Wood

4.3.1 Global Wooden Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.4 Ceramic

4.4.1 Global Ceramic Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.5 Metal

4.5.1 Global Metal Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.6 Glass

4.6.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Glass, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.7 Stone

4.7.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Stone, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Share Analysis, by Application, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)

5.3 Residential

5.3.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, By Residential Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4 Non-Residential

5.4.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Non-Residential Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, By Geography

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Share Analysis, by Geography, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029

6.3.2 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), By Material Type, 2019 - 2029

6.3.3 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2019 - 2029

6.4.2 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029

6.4.3 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.5.1 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029

6.5.2 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029

6.5.3 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029

6.6 Latin America

6.6.1 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029

6.6.2 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029

6.6.3 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029

6.7 Middle East & Africa

6.7.1 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2019 - 2029

6.7.2 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029

6.7.3 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Annwa ceramic sanitaryware Co., Ltd

7.2 ARROW Electronics, Inc.

7.3 Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd.

7.4 Faenza Ceramics Co., Ltd.

7.5 Jomoo Group Co., Ltd.

7.6 Kohler Co.

7.7 MASCO Corp.

7.8 Masterbrand cabinet, Inc.

7.9 SHKL Group Limited

7.10 Twin-Star International, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/entlpu