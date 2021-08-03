The Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market is expected to grow by $ 60.15 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03457046/?utm_source=GNW

15 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial controls and factory automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing market dynamics and the need for the simplification of complex manufacturing activities. In addition, changing market dynamics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial controls and factory automation market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial controls and factory automation market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SCADA

• PLC

• DCS

• Drives

• Sensors



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



This study identifies the increasing focus on smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial controls and factory automation market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial controls and factory automation market covers the following areas:

• Industrial controls and factory automation market sizing

• Industrial controls and factory automation market forecast

• Industrial controls and factory automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial controls and factory automation market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Endress+Hauser Group Services AG. Also, the industrial controls and factory automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

