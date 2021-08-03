Lifesight Boosts Mobile Data Interoperability and Targeting Via Eyeota Translate

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer intelligence platform Lifesight today announced that it has now expanded the usage of its customer identification data into eight new global markets, all thanks to its partnership with Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, and its new identity-agnostic solution for global data interoperability, Eyeota Translate.



Lifesight, which is best-known for its mobile location and mobility data-related products, combines consented opt-in online and offline behavioral data to build audience profiles and people-based ID data solutions. Via Eyeota Translate, Lifesight has now expanded the reach of its cross-device mobile targeting into several key markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico and others.

“At Eyeota, we have always operated under the premise of data interoperability that enables customers to activate upon data, regardless of the origin or format,” said Marc Fanelli, Chief Operating Officer of Eyeota. “As a leader in mobile customer intelligence and given industry changes around IDFA and mobile identifiers, Lifesight knows better than most the need for sustainable methods of audience acquisition and targeting.”

Leveraging Lifesight’s existing data, Eyeota Translate connects all areas of data input that collect audience identifiers, such as mobile IDs, hashed email, contextual data, first-party data, and more, and probabilistically and deterministically matches IDs using Eyeota’s proprietary cross-device graph. As a result, Lifesight users are able to identify and activate the right mobile users through privacy-compliant and consumer-friendly targeting solutions, without being reliant on the use of third-party identifiers.

“As a globally trusted marketplace for audience data, we have long valued Eyeota’s transparent and innovative approach to servicing today’s marketers with the quality data solutions that our ecosystem desperately needs,” said Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight. “Eyeota’s Translate solution enables us to simultaneously expand and improve our mobile identification data and cross-device targeting in both new and existing markets.”

