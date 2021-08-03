Cogniac Provides Trimac Transportation with AI Visual Operations Intelligence Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced its partnership with Trimac Transportation (“Trimac”), one of the largest transportation service companies in North America. The partnership implements Cogniac’s proprietary visual data processing platform throughout Trimac’s document identification and filing processes.



Cogniac designed, and is deploying, the document imaging solution to boost operational efficiencies within Trimac’s billing process. With 3,400 team members and more than 140 branches located throughout North America, Trimac is seeking to leverage Cogniac’s machine vision to drive efficacy in the classification and organization of the millions of documents uploaded, digitally filed, and invoiced throughout the year.

“We believe our AI vision is an excellent fit for Trimac’s unique needs in operations,” said Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer at Cogniac. “By utilizing our platform’s abundant collection of visual data, Trimac will be able to glean important information more quickly and efficiently from uploaded documentation. Our technology is designed to drive productivity at enterprise scale by advancing the management of operational logistics.”

Trimac’s integration of the Cogniac system will provide support and process infrastructure to allow Trimac to focus on their commitment to providing high-quality bulk shipping solutions with a secure supply chain, by accelerating the document digitization process, optimizing workflows, and allowing the company to strategically redeploy employees throughout a range of operations.

“Cogniac’s responsiveness and turnaround time is impressive. The solution is currently auto-processing more than 95% of our documents,” said Deryk Gillespie, VP Technology & Innovation at Trimac, “truly a game changer.”

Trimac processes approximately 2 million driver scanned images a year and is achieving 90% optical character recognition with the Cogniac system, compared to the 50% success rate using previous technology. Since implementing Cogniac’s system in June of 2021, the company’s Information Technology group has seen a drastic reduction in the amount of email generated.

“With Cogniac, we are able to automate a highly manual process, allowing our staff to focus on strategically valuable activities,” said Jennifer Grant, Trimac Director Processes & Standards. “This rollout has improved our team’s work lives.”

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

About Trimac Transportation

Trimac Transportation began 75 years ago as a small family trucking company based in Saskatchewan and is now one of the largest transportation service companies in North America. With over 70 branches and a wide range of experience and services—we are uniquely qualified to provide high-quality bulk shipping solutions. Trimac was built on the foundation of service with safety, and we are proud to provide an essential service and ensure our supply chain remains intact.

