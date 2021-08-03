Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) to Platform West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Daikyo Crystal Zenith® Container-Closure Components for Aseptic Fill-Finish

Hunt Valley, MD, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii)





Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will include Daikyo Crystal Zenith® (CZ) container-closure components, offered by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), as part of its aseptic fill-finish capabilities across vials, syringes and cartridges.

Recognizing the growing demand for high-quality and advanced containment systems, as well as small and medium-sized batches, Pii has enabled its AST GeniSYS® R sterile fill-finish system to handle West’s CZ platform to provide our customers with more options, greater flexibility, and strategies to de-risk their product development. Pii’s expertise and experience in developing and manufacturing high-value, complex molecules will be greatly improved with the addition of CZ polymer containers that offer high-quality standards, design customizations, and flexibility, along with physical and chemical benefits.

Pii’s initial implementation will be filling ready-to-use (RU) syringes and cartridges in its aseptic fill-finish processes. According to Dr. Kurt Nielsen, President and CEO of Pii, “This new capability supports our strategic objectives of providing flexible solutions for our clients as we help them overcome the most significant development and production challenges in advancing complex parenteral formulations.”

“Integrating CZ polymer containers and delivery devices with the agile capabilities of the AST GeniSYS R offers a vertically integrated set of solutions that are key to Pii’s ability to streamline our pharmaceutical development services and deliver quality results faster,” says Devan Patel, Senior Director, Project Management at Pii.

For a typical project, pre-sterilized delivery devices will arrive at our facilities in a syringe nesting system using bulk nested trays. This minimizes the risk of contamination and shortens project lead time.

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) located in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The experienced scientists, engineers, and staff at Pii pride themselves on adroitly employing a phase-appropriate method of drug development for the prudent use of their client’s resources as they solve challenging problems. In addition to offering end-to-end development services, Pii manufactures a variety of dosage forms to include complex parenteral drugs and has a wealth of analytical testing capabilities. Its Hunt Valley campus has four aseptic suites with lyophilization capabilities. Our talented professionals stand ready to help! https://www.pharm-int.com/



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines. We are a trusted partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies—working by their side to improve patient health. www.westpharma.com

Crystal Zenith® is a registered trademark of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

Crystal Zenith® technology is licensed to West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

