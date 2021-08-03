ButcherJoseph Advised Haberfeld on Senior/Junior Debt Refinancing Transaction

SAINT LOUIS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) advised Haberfeld Partners, LLC (“Haberfeld” or the “Company”) on a senior and junior debt refinancing transaction. Haberfeld is the nation’s premier retail and business customer acquisition partner for financial institutions. For more than 35 years, Haberfeld has partnered with banks and credit unions to grow their customer base, leading to significantly more low-cost core deposits, enhanced cross-sell, and increased fee and interchange income. The transaction closed on June 30, 2021.

This transaction marks the third closed deal between ButcherJoseph and Haberfeld. Originally, ButcherJoseph advised Haberfeld on its sale to an employee stock ownership plan (“ESOP”). Spurred by growth and the continued success of the business, Haberfeld later completed a recapitalization transaction to raise institutional capital and update management incentive plans to ensure it could continue to provide long-term value to its clients.

David Furnace, Haberfeld’s CEO, explained, “We recognized that there was an opportunity to refresh our balance sheet and renew our ownership structure to better match Haberfeld’s strategic plans moving forward, while maintaining an employee ownership structure and culture. This refi provided us with capital to retire obligations to the Company’s founders, and with financial partners that will continue with us on our growth journey.”

ButcherJoseph senior investment banker, David Lake commented, “It was an optimal time to access the capital markets to provide the Company with both senior and junior debt capital at highly compelling terms, as well as financial partners that are aligned with and can support the Company’s growth objectives.”

About Haberfeld Partners, LLC

Haberfeld Partners, LLC is a leading provider of omni-channel marketing services and consulting designed to increase customer traffic and profitability of retail financial institutions. The Company has partnered with over 600 community banks and credit unions throughout its history and is a recognized pioneer in the field of bank customer acquisition and profitability enhancement. Haberfeld was founded in 1989, and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

