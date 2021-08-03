CORHIO and Health Current Introduce New Regional Organization – Contexture

DENVER, Colo. and PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORHIO and Health Current today publicly unveiled Contexture (contexture.org) as the name of the regional organization formed under an affiliation agreement signed earlier this year. Contexture is defined as “the manner of being woven or linked together to form a connected whole.” In that spirit, the mission of the new company is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis.

Melissa Kotrys, Chief Executive Officer of Health Current, serves as the CEO of Contexture, and Morgan Honea, CEO of CORHIO, serves as Contexture's Executive Vice President. The new company harnesses the power of nearly 200 team members and leverages the efficiencies of two innovative, compatible and mature health information exchanges (HIEs).

Contexture will oversee the existing information needs for approximately 1,800 healthcare organizations across Colorado and Arizona, while improving care coordination and clinical outcomes, supporting each state’s health information technology initiatives, and preparing for future consolidation in the HIE sector. As a result, Contexture is primed to become a national leader in delivering a wide range of community information interoperability solutions.

“As a new regional organization, Contexture has the potential to serve communities as the largest health information organization in the West,” Kotrys says. “For decades we have empowered providers with information on millions of unique patients and today are in a position to better serve the needs of national payers, health systems and state and federal agencies.”

In addition to strengthening existing core HIE services in each state, Contexture also brings needed vision to help healthcare communities by continuing to build trusted relationships, break down silos and develop innovative strategies that improve health and wellness for everyone. A new Innovation department will help meet the growing and complex needs of key stakeholders, with an initial focus on serving state agencies such as Medicaid and public health.

Contexture also will have a new Customer Experience department to keep high standards of service and support at the center of everything we do. Other departments will continue their focus in IT operations, strategy, business development, finance, human resources, policy, legal and compliance.

“I am excited to bring new services and offerings to our communities, including our new Innovation team, which possesses unparalleled expertise on how state and healthcare policy, financing, and operations work,” says Honea, who oversees several departments at the new organization. “This will be a tremendous resource for Arizona, Colorado and beyond.”

Contexture is governed by a Board of Directors chaired by Lisa Brown, Vice President of Strategy & Growth, STRIDE Community Health Center. Brown joins 19 other Board members who represent large health systems, health plans, behavioral health providers, labs, state government agencies and safety net providers from across Arizona and Colorado. To learn more, visit contexture.org.

About Contexture

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. As the umbrella organization of CORHIO, a health information exchange in Colorado and Health Current, the Arizona health information exchange, Contexture is the largest health information organization in the Western region. Contexture means the manner of being woven or linked together to form a connected whole. Established in 2021, its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @ContextureHIT.