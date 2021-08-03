Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Welcomes Advisory Board Member Tim Cadeau

Claymont, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GSPT) announces the appointment of Mr. Tim Cadeau as the first member of our newly established Advisory Board.



Mr. Cadeau has spent the last 23 years in various leadership positions with the Teamsters, Service Employees International and the National Organized Workers Union. In his various roles, he has served as the chief negotiator for 100’s of collective bargaining agreements, arbitrations, labour management meetings, mediations, and Ontario Labour Relations Board tribunals, spanning across healthcare and numerous other industry sectors. Mr. Cadeau’s experience and connections make him an excellent choice as the initial member of the Company’s Advisory Board.

“I look forward to serving on the Golden Star Advisory board with the intent of facilitating introductions the Company and its subsidiaries will need to expand existing business and move to identify additional acquisition targets,” said Mr. Cadeau.

Mr. Shefsky, President of Golden Star, commented, “We’ve established the Advisory Board to provide the Company access to experienced professionals across a variety of industry sectors, further enhancing management’s ability to locate revenue-generating projects as we expand our operational base. We also expect Advisory Board members to assist the Company in opening doors to growth opportunities for these businesses and assist in securing financing to allow our operating segments to achieve development goals. We are excited to have Mr. Cadeau as the first member of this newly established Advisory Board. We look forward to capitalizing on the value Tim can bring to our first operating asset, Enigmai. Tim will initially focus on adding value through introductions of Enigmai’s workforce management software to key industry groups in Canada.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.